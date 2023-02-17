The University General Surgery of the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia directed by Professor Antonio Ambrosi, has been recognized as a center of excellence for obesity surgery, the only public health center in Puglia, whose referent is Professor Nicola Tartaglia.

This important milestone established by the Italian Society of Surgery for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases represents a prestigious result. The definition of center of excellence is recognized through the presence and achievement of specific and fundamental requirements: study of patients through formalized Pdta, surgical capacity to carry out different technical procedures, number of surgical interventions performed, recorded in the Sicob national register, including the follow up.

Furthermore, the presence within the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia of the Operative Endoscopy Service, of the Interventional Radiology Service and of the Intensive Care Service, constitutes another fundamental requirement for accreditation. The center of excellence represents not only the optimal standard for the treatment of obese patients, but also a point of reference for the management of the most critically ill and of any complications.

Obesity is one of the main public health problems worldwide both because its prevalence is constantly and worryingly increasing not only in Western countries but also in low-middle income ones, and because it is an important risk factor for many diseases such as essential arterial hypertension (Ia), hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), cardiovascular disease, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), osteoarthritis and even some forms of neoplasms.

12% of the Apulian population is affected by obesity and 1,500 patients every year seek treatment outside the region: hence the great attention of the Apulian structures to the implementation of services in the field of bariatric surgery and the treatment of metabolic diseases.

Since 2017 the multidisciplinary team coordinated by Professor Nicola Tartaglia, thanks to the constant commitment of all the professionals involved in the management of the complex world of the obese patient, has been involved in identifying the most suitable solution for each patient to direct him to the most correct path, which it can include medical nutritional therapy, endoscopic therapies (intragastric balloon, endosleeve), surgery.

The surgeries performed in the Polyclinic of Foggia are many, among the most practiced: sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric mini-bypass, Sagi.

The path continues in the post-operative period with follow-up thanks to dedicated multidisciplinary clinics, and the possible definition of post-bariatric plastic surgery.

Also in the sphere of scientific activity, the center has defined lines of research, also promoting a national multi-centre study. The obese patient finds today, in the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia, the possibility of rational treatment, a solution to his pathology.







