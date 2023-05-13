Home » The Observatory for mental health and psychological well-being was born in Caltanissetta
The Observatory for mental health and psychological well-being was born in Caltanissetta

The Observatory for mental health and psychological well-being was established in Caltanissetta, which puts associations involved in the field of citizens’ right to health online, enshrined in article 32 of the Italian Constitution: “We for health, Tina Anselmi ”, lead association, of which Pippo Pastorello is President; Oikos, chaired by Piero Cavaleri; and finally Ispedd and autism, of which Maria Grazia Pignataro is President.

“The Observatory – explains Cavaleri – was created with the intention of monitoring the need for mental health and psychological well-being in our area, but at the same time with the intention of verifying the answers given to this need by the public service”. “Everyone can see the fact that for some years we have been losing the right to health – continues the well-known psychologist from Caltanissetta, former councilor for social policies – and if this is true in all areas, it is even more so in that of mental health“.

The newly created structure will deal in particular with the consultancy network, DSM, autism and outpatient services. In July, the sharing with the citizens of Caltanissetta, through conferences and round tables, of the first documents on the state of affairs regarding the services offered by the public bodies in charge of these four sectors dedicated to mental health, even if not all exclusively ; after which, in September, the systematic survey of the needs and requirements of the citizens of Caltanissetta will begin, with particular regard to the world of young people, increasingly fragile and exposed to the emergence of adolescent psychiatric pathologies (drug abuse, eating disorders, withdrawal social, academic difficulties).

