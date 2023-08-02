The octopus attacks the swimmer from behind and doesn’t let go: the man’s reaction is viral, video

The images of an octopus attacking a swimmer and not wanting to leave him are truly suggestive and also particular.

Incredible certainly but also frightening, in fact, the octopus does not seem to want to go back to the sea. Due to its size and also its strength it is almost impossible to remove.

How to avoid an octopus bite (velvetpets.it)

To help the victim a group of people intervenes who tries to pull it unsuccessfully, until there is the unexpected twist.

Octopus attacks bather and does not come off: what to do if it happens

The video went viral amid shock and concernthe man was having a peaceful bath when the episode occurred which made his stay in the water less pleasant.

The video of the bather attacked by an octopus/Instagram photo @salvosottile (velvetpets.it)

The octopus she literally grabbed him on the back and then it slowly moved towards the arm, thus allowing the man to finally detach it and let it free again in the water. Not a small situation also because despite external interventions, no one has managed to remove the animal.

Only when he decided to let go, the victim was able to pull him away from his body. The octopus has a structure such that allows him to attach himself to almost anything, therefore also to a person. The skin lends itself well, whether wet or dry, because it offers the suction cups the perfect element to grip.

The suckers work as receptors so they have nerve endings and that’s why the octopus is so strong. An octopus bite can lead to bleeding but also other problems as the venom of some species is risky for humans.

Usually these do not attack man but it can happen, and it’s good to know how to do it. Since forcing the octopus off doesn’t always produce a result, the best thing is to try to slide it away, just like the man in the video tried to do.

In this way, in fact, the animal will tend to enter the water again, so avoid applying pressure to tear it, rather work to slide it into the water. Better to lower into the sea so as to loosen the grip.

The octopus attacks when it feels attacked, therefore you have to be careful because if you are swimming and there are some around and you go towards them, they might react like this. The octopus can also be attacked on the face, for this you must always observe the fundamental while swimming, these can release ink or poison, therefore it is better to avoid this happening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

