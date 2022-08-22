Home Health The official version of Android 13 has been released, but users want to experience iOS 16 on the Google Play Store
The official version of Android 13 has been released, but users want to experience iOS 16 on the Google Play Store

Recently launched a launcher app “Launcher iOS 16” in the Google Play Store that aims to reproduce the iOS 16 experience on Android phones; the app has been downloaded more than 50 million times since its launch, and “Launcher iOS 16” ” will also be updated with the latest feature changes in iOS 16.

In fact, this is not the first time such an app has been launched in the Google Play Store, it has been there for the past three years; however, with every iOS operating system version starting with iOS 13 (inclusive), the app will be updated to correspond to the current version function changes.

Through “Launcher iOS 16”, Android phones can reproduce the iOS lock screen, the shaking after long-pressing the app, the App database, and iOS-style widgets. In addition, the launcher application will also replace the original application pattern in the Android phone with the iOS version (such as camera, memo, SMS, etc.), and even the icon of the Google Play Store itself will be changed to the appearance of the App Store.

(Source: Taken from Google Play Store)

However, “Launcher iOS 16” is not a 100% simulation, because the launcher app will provide customization features that Apple has been reluctant to provide to iPhone users.

(Source of the first image: Apple)


