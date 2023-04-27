The ok to the free contraceptive pill is postponed to May, but there is the unknown factor of the new Aifa

Listen to the audio version of the article

The free contraceptive pill for all women will not arrive before the end of May when we await the go-ahead from the Board of Aifa, the drug agency, and the subsequent publication in the Official Gazette of the determination that gives the go-ahead to the dependent drug of the NHS at a cost of 140 million a year. But the decision that seemed obvious after AIFA’s Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) approved the decision last week could also run aground because the Agency’s reform is expected to come into force by June, which will eliminate all charges with a major overhaul and merging of technical commissions. This step could therefore end up the decision in a dead end.

The reasons for the postponement in May

To explain the reasons for the postponement at the end of May was Joanna Scroccaro, the president of the Agency’s Prices and Reimbursement Committee who gave the first go-ahead: «The authorization has a substantial impact on expenditure, amounting to 140 million euros a year, so it is normal for the Board to take days needed to study the documentation. Women in Italy spend 230 million out of their own pockets each year on oral contraceptives for 14.5 million packs sold. «The Aifa Price Committee has made a series of economic assessments on how much the reimbursement would impact. In the document that we are finalizing for sending to the offices of the Board of Directors – Scroccaro specifies – we have made various simulations to evaluate the sustainability of the spending operation». As for the controversy over the pertinence or otherwise of such an important choice when the Commissions are due to expire (June 30), the expert explains: «The Aifa Technical Commission had already given the go-ahead 5 or 6 months ago to the reimbursement of oral contraceptives. The issue had arrived on the table of the Aifa Price Committee which makes purely economic assessments. So even if the deadline was due, it was right to work on this and close the open chapters».

The divergent reactions of politics

AIFA’s preliminary decision has triggered reactions of all kinds, starting with various stomach aches within the majority: «Am I in favor of the free contraceptive pill? There would be other priorities, with all the expenses we have, perhaps there are some drugs that should be made available to everyone, far more important than this “, explained the leader of Noi con l’Italia lastly Maurizio Lupi. Who explains: «If we had a huge spending pool we could give so many things to everyone. Otherwise you have to give yourself priorities, and when there are priorities this is not the main one. But I don’t want to argue about these things. Concerned about the postponement is the group leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Chamber, Luana Zanella: «the go-ahead for the gratuitousness of the Prices and Refunds Committee must be ratified but the top management of the Institute have believed that this decision can wait. Let’s hope there are no steps backwards: in fact, the entry into force of the reform of the Entity, desired by this government in an omnibus decree undermines its autonomy”.

The impact of the AIFA reform

The reform of the Medicines Agency – envisaged by the Calabria decree approved at the end of last December – will entail a radical managerial and administrative reorganization by June with all the powers entrusted to the new President (now in office Giorgo Palu): the figure of the general manager (the current one) is in fact abolished Nicholas Magrini it’s already out.) The same reform then envisages that the current two commissions that deal with prices and reimbursements and the scientific evaluation of new medicines are merged into a single commission called the Scientific and Economic Commission of Medicines (CSE) made up of ten members in all, while currently each of the two Commissions it has ten each. By June, the implementing regulation of the reform will have to arrive which will establish the functions and methods of appointing the president of Aifa himself, today designated by the Minister of Health in agreement with the State-Regions Conference, as well as the administrative director and the technical-scientific director. The Aifa Board of Directors remains made up of 5 members: the president, two representatives indicated by Health and two representatives indicated by the State-Regions Conference. This profound restyling of the Agency could therefore freeze the transition to the free birth control pill.