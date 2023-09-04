the old woman had gone home by bus alone

VILLORBA – At almost 93, she returned home alone from the hospital after being operated for breast cancer. On Wednesday, just 24 hours after the operation, the grandmother left the breast surgery unit of Ca ‘Foncello, she took bus line 1 and got off at Willorba, to then continue on foot, with the bag on his shoulders, under the scorching sun, up to his home. In reality, this was not foreseen. The woman’s daughter had gone to the hospital to take her home following her resignation. But something went wrong in the communications. “At first the staff explained to us that they were helping her get dressed. Then, however, we were told that they could no longer find her » they say from her family. At that point fear set in. There were some exciting moments. The agents of the Ca’ Foncello police station were also informed. And the search began. Until the old woman’s daughter received a phone call from a neighbor announcing that the lady was in front of her house, but she didn’t have the keys. The same neighbor welcomed her into her house.

THE CRITIC

The fact remains that the 92-year-old’s family did not like that such an elderly patient was able to leave the Treviso hospital alone.

In the past few hours, the police have also confronted the head nurse of the department. “We are sorry for what happened – explains Francesco Benazzi, director general of the USL della Marca – but it is not possible to check if someone comes out from another part”. Apparently this was the crux. According to what has been reconstructed so far, her daughter was waiting for her mother in front of the main entrance to breast surgery. But in the meantime the woman went out elsewhere, she walked the hospital corridors to the bus stop and here she got on the bus headed for Villorba. Among other things, she struggled to walk and, the day after the operation, she still had the plaster on her arm.

THE SOLUTION

After the scare, it sorted itself out. Indeed, if the lady was able to take the bus and walk home in the sun. Fiber of yesteryear. In the end, the 92-year-old is fine and has been welcomed by the embrace of her family.

