The oldest doctor in the Guinness Book of Records continues to practice at 100 years of age

The oldest doctor in the Guinness Book of Records continues to practice at 100 years of age

Howard Tucker, the oldest practicing physician who holds the Guinness Book of Records for practicing medicine for a century, has turned 100 and is still showing no signs of slowing down or abandoning medical practice. He entered the field of neurology when Americans could buy a loaf of bread for pennies and in the year the microwave oven was first made commercially available to US citizens. Yes, we’re talking about the time when the first person of color, Jackie Robinsons, entered Major League baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers and the story took a turn.

Howard Tucker began practicing medicine in 1947 and has since seen history change and the field of medicine evolve and transform right before his eyes. He was an eyewitness to the National Health Plan proposed to Congress by the President of the United States, Harry S. Truman. He has also witnessed the transformation of the medical sector from then to today’s digital age, where patients move with their digital medical records with ease and convenience.

Tucker was born in Cleveland Heights in 2022, graduated from medical school in 1940, and attended Ohio State University to complete his medical degree. He also served in the medical field during the Korean War at the US Naval Hospital at the Foot of the Atlantic in Philadelphia. After the war, he returned to Cleveland and completed his graduate program at the Cleveland Clinic and then moved to New York to train in the Neurology Department of the Neurological Institute.

After training at the Neurological Institute, Tucker returned to Cleveland again and chose to work at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for the following decades.

