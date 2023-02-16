Home Health The Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of Emilia-Romagna compared with other experiences — Health
The speech by video link by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci is expected in the afternoon

February 14, 2023 – Present and future of oncological networks in a dialogue that compares the experience of the Emilia-Romagna Region with that of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, Veneto and Tuscany. This is the focus of the scientific conference “The Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of Emilia-Romagna”, in program a Bologna on Thursday 16 Februaryfrom 9.30 and for the whole day, in the Sala XX Maggio (viale della Fiera, 8 – Terza Torre) in Region.

The president opened the proceedings Stefano Bonaccini and the councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini. The morning sees a comparison of models and perspectives of oncological networks in Italy. That Regional Oncology and Hemato-oncology of Emilia-Romagna, whose guidelines were approved by the Council in recent weeks, is taking its first steps and is comparing itself with those of four other Regions. The conference is also an opportunity to present a cartooncreated by the Region, for explain how the Internet works.

In the afternoon there will be three round tables on the present and future of oncology, hemato-oncology and pediatric oncology in Emilia-Romagna. The Minister of Health closes the works Horace Schillaciwho intervenes via video link.

