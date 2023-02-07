Home Health The oncologist Luciano Pompei, former director of radiotherapy at Belcolle has died
Health

The oncologist Luciano Pompei, former director of radiotherapy at Belcolle has died

by admin
The oncologist Luciano Pompei, former director of radiotherapy at Belcolle has died

Viterbo – He was also a member of the provincial executive council of the Italian League for the fight against cancer

Viterbo – Belcolle – Luciano Pompei

Viterbo – The doctor Luciano Pompei, former director of radiotherapy and of the oncohematological department of Belcolle has died.

Luciano Pompei, former director of the Radiotherapy service of the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo, has died. He was also a member of the provincial executive council of the Italian League for the fight against cancer.

“The Lilt of Viterbo participates in the pain of the family – writes the Italian League for the fight against tumors of Viterbo -. Doctor Pompei was for many years an exponent of Viterbo oncology, directing the Radiotherapy service of the Belcolle Hospital, achieving objectives of excellence recognized in the region”.

February 7, 2023

See also  Breast cancer, the effects of radiotherapy on reconstructed breasts - Medicine

You may also like

The Policlinico Umberto I and La Sapienza launch...

Died after eating a “vegan” tiramisu: the company...

The blood and blood products arrive by drone

reduces sleep time and nocturnal awakenings – breaking...

Angelo Zen, the Italian missing in Turkey

Parkinson, so anti-diabetic drugs “delay” the onset of...

Safer Internet Day: is it how much time...

Some anti-diabetic drugs could (even) delay Parkinson’s –...

free access to hospitals in Emilia Romagna returns....

Covid, the news. ECDC: high virus circulation, strengthen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy