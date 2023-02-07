Viterbo – He was also a member of the provincial executive council of the Italian League for the fight against cancer

Luciano Pompei, former director of the Radiotherapy service of the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo, has died. He was also a member of the provincial executive council of the Italian League for the fight against cancer.

“The Lilt of Viterbo participates in the pain of the family – writes the Italian League for the fight against tumors of Viterbo -. Doctor Pompei was for many years an exponent of Viterbo oncology, directing the Radiotherapy service of the Belcolle Hospital, achieving objectives of excellence recognized in the region”.

