The One Health parliamentary intergroup is born: a step forward for global health (28/06/2023)

The One Health parliamentary intergroup was set up and presented to the Chamber of Deputies on 22 June. A step that demonstrates how this approach is considered increasingly relevant to address the complex issues affecting global health. One Health it is an interdisciplinary approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health, and promotes collaboration between professionals in public health, veterinary medicine, environmental sciences, ecology, agricultural sciences and other related disciplines. The goal of the One Health approach is to address the complex and interconnected challenges related to global health, including the risks of emerging infectious diseases, food security, and the impact of climate change on health.

Amref Health Africa adotta la One Health sin dal 2005, when he set up the first One Medicine mobile clinics to bring integrated health and veterinary medicine services to Ethiopia’s nomadic pastoralist communities. In 2022, the organization summarized in a Position Paper – One Health in Africa – the meaning and value of One Health and the essential elements of the approach it has adopted for the implementation of effective and innovative health promotion interventions.

The concept of One Medicine it is not new, but appears for the first time in a written text in 1969 by veterinarian, epidemiologist and parasitologist Calvin Schwabeewho precisely starting from his work among the Dinka pastoral communities of South Sudan, highlights the need to consider human and veterinary medicine as a single entity.

«The One Health approach is of fundamental importance for the future of world health. The news of the parliamentary intergroup is good and it is good that we face and talk more and more about a single health ». says Guglielmo Micucci, director of Amref Italia. «The institutional recognition of the importance of this type of intervention represents a fundamental step towards a concrete commitment which Amref has been promoting for years in the territories and communities in which it operates in Africa. Fostering collaboration and dialogue between policy makers and international organizations” concludes Micucci “will allow for the development of coherent policies and laws to address contemporary global health challenges. We also hope that it will also operate as a platform for the dissemination of reliable scientific information and for raising public awareness of the importance of the One Health approach, to encourage awareness and action also among the components of civil society”.

From the Ipsos survey for Amref – “Africa and Health – The opinion of Italians” – it emerges that only 12% of Italians have an average knowledge of One Health. 65% of those interviewed agree with the fact that health comes first, even before the environment and 1 out of 2 Italians believes that first of all we need to think about economic recovery, even if it means taking risky actions for the environment.

About this, explains Micol Fascendini – the public health expert, who edited the position paper One Health in Africa – that it is essential to remember that «Economic stability, education, food security, access to health and social services, and the environment in which we live are social determinants that have a significant impact on health and obviously, affect health equity between different countries, populations, and corporate groups. Some studies», continues Fascendini, «suggest that social determinants contribute between 30-55% of the results of health interventions and that the contribution of non-health sectors exceeds the contribution of the health sector itself».

In view of COP28, the One Health approach can provide an important lens to understand and address the health consequences of climate change, and help identify sustainable solutions that take into account these highly interconnected factors. For example, rising temperatures can promote the spread of diseases such as malaria or West Nile fever, while declining biodiversity can affect ecosystem resilience and food security.

International cooperation and the promotion of policies and practices consistent with the One Health approach can help ensure better management of the consequences of climate change on global health. «Today’s complex health, social and environmental problems», concludes Fascendini, «require a single and integrated response that One Health can give, working synergistically for global health and sustainable development».

