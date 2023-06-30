The One-Minute Daily Training: Achieve Your Dream Body with Simple Stretches, Says Japanese Therapist

Title: Get a Great Body in Just One Minute a Day, Claims Japanese Therapist

Subtitle: New Japanese Method Promises Weight Loss and Sculpted Silhouette with Minimal Effort

In a groundbreaking new book titled “A Body 10 in 1 Minute,” Japanese therapist and osteopathic clinic director, Kyoko Imamura, reveals an effortless method to achieve weight loss, burn fat, and sculpt the body of your dreams with just 60 seconds of daily training. Imamura’s technique, which focuses on stretching specific muscles, is said to enhance the “fat burning” activity of mitochondria, leading to noticeable results.

For those struggling to find time for regular exercise, this new proposal may be the perfect solution. Unlike the recommended seven minutes of daily exercise proposed by experts from the Human Performance Institute, Imamura claims that her method requires only a “measly” minute of training per day.

The key to this miracle technique lies in revitalizing the mitochondria, the cellular organelles that consume fat and sugar while producing energy. According to Imamura, when mitochondria are depleted, the body’s ability to burn fat decreases, resulting in its accumulation. By targeting specific “mitochondrial muscles” in the body, which have 30 times more fat-burning capacity than external muscles, individuals have the potential to lose weight more effectively.

Imamura identifies the muscles that should be stretched to activate mitochondria and combat muscle atrophy caused by a sedentary lifestyle. These muscles include the psoas greater in the deep part of the abdomen, the adductors on the inner part of the thigh, the semitendinosus and semimembranosus on the back of the thigh, the soleus on the calves, as well as the rhomboids located on the shoulder blades and the transversus abdominis that covers the abdomen.

The benefits experienced by those who have tried Imamura’s method are truly remarkable. According to her book, individuals can achieve a flat stomach, a smaller waist, firm buttocks, slimmer thighs and calves, weight loss, decreased body fat percentage, improved posture, relief from body aches, and reduced appetite. Surprisingly, all these transformations are said to be attainable with just a minute of exercise per day, without sacrificing any specific foods or beverages.

While Imamura’s method offers a promising start to those looking to improve their fitness, it is important to consider the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations on physical activity. The WHO advises adults between the ages of 18 and 64 to engage in moderate aerobic activities for at least 150 to 300 minutes per week or vigorous aerobic activities for at least 75 to 150 minutes per week. Additionally, muscle strengthening activities should be performed two or more days per week. For adults aged 65 and over, the same recommendations apply, with a focus on varied physical activities to improve functional capacity and prevent falls.

Ultimately, Imamura’s one-minute exercise approach adds an interesting perspective to the field of fitness. While it may not replace comprehensive workouts recommended by health organizations, it represents a quick and simple option for those with limited time. Individuals interested in trying this method should consult with a healthcare professional to ensure it aligns with their specific needs.

