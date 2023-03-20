Home Health The online allergy days start today | HEALTH ADHOC
Health

The online allergy days start today | HEALTH ADHOC

by admin
The online allergy days start today | HEALTH ADHOC

Mönchengladbach – The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is starting today with the free online allergy days, which will take place from March 20th to 24th. Live talks, lectures, webinars and additional information about allergies, asthma, neurodermatitis, food allergies and anaphylaxis.

Each day has a different motto:

March 20, 2023 News from allergology

with topics such as: New and little-known allergy triggers, wheat-related diseases, climate change and allergies, allergies that do not show up in allergy tests

3/21/2023 Food allergy & anaphylaxis

Topics: eosinophilic esophagitis, bullying with food allergies, assistance dogs for allergy sufferers

3/22/2023 Pollen allergy/hay fever

Topics: changing pollen count, nasal polyps, new treatment options and medication for allergies

23.3.2023 skin action day

Topics: New treatment approaches for neurodermatitis, everything sensitive? Products in the market check

24.3.2023 Airways Action Day

Modern asthma management, help for people with asthma

Registration is free via www.allergietag-online.de.

German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)

The DAAB is the oldest and, with around 20,000 members, the largest patient organization in the field of allergies, asthma/COPD and neurodermatitis.

www.daab.de

See also  adverse events in 29% of cases, in hospital 1 in 1800

You may also like

Do you have afantasy? Even a question can...

ADUC – Health – Article – Pills of...

Do you suffer from anxiety? You risk serious...

Up-to-date training in health professions

There’s an unexpected big problem with psychology studies,...

what it means and what risks it entails

DERMASENCE Seborra light gel cream (formerly Cream Soft)...

Broccoli, that’s why you should eat more of...

Fiaso, farewell to the historic president Francesco Ripa...

Shorten toenails: Do not cut toenails round

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy