Mönchengladbach – The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is starting today with the free online allergy days, which will take place from March 20th to 24th. Live talks, lectures, webinars and additional information about allergies, asthma, neurodermatitis, food allergies and anaphylaxis.

Each day has a different motto:

March 20, 2023 News from allergology

with topics such as: New and little-known allergy triggers, wheat-related diseases, climate change and allergies, allergies that do not show up in allergy tests

3/21/2023 Food allergy & anaphylaxis

Topics: eosinophilic esophagitis, bullying with food allergies, assistance dogs for allergy sufferers

3/22/2023 Pollen allergy/hay fever

Topics: changing pollen count, nasal polyps, new treatment options and medication for allergies

23.3.2023 skin action day

Topics: New treatment approaches for neurodermatitis, everything sensitive? Products in the market check

24.3.2023 Airways Action Day

Modern asthma management, help for people with asthma

Registration is free via www.allergietag-online.de.

German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)

The DAAB is the oldest and, with around 20,000 members, the largest patient organization in the field of allergies, asthma/COPD and neurodermatitis.

www.daab.de