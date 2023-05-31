The online platform for doctor services and online pharmacies DoktorABC enables online ordering of tests for STDs

Bolton – If caught early enough, most STDs are treatable. The online platform DoktorABC offers a remote service for laboratory tests for the most common STDs.

Anyone who fears that they have been infected with a sexually transmitted disease can order a test kit discreetly on DoktorABC and get reliable test results for eleven different sexually transmitted infections.

The application is very simple and is described in detail in the enclosed instructions: You take a smear, send the sample to a recommended laboratory and you can view the result online (in the private patient area).

Tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea are the most requested. There is also an 11-in-1 test kit that covers all common STDs.

If you want, you can also get advice from a licensed doctor via the platform. Some people feel embarrassed talking to their GP about STDs. They find it easier to consult a doctor from a distance.

In the event of illness, the doctor can recommend treatment and issue a valid online prescription. The medicines are delivered free of charge and in neutral packaging within 48 hours. Alternatively, you can simply have the prescription sent to you by post and redeem it in any pharmacy.

So there is no longer any reason to worry about possible infection. A positive or negative test result provides clarity.