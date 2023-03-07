Video

Transcript of the video follows

The miracle ingredient

We are all in a frantic search for the definitive food, the super-food, the food that will solve our problem or cure the disease we are suffering from, but the truth is that presumably there is only one food that really cannot be missing from a weaned human being, regardless of age, ethnicity, culture, gender or any other characteristic that makes us unique and is the variety.

The variety, the rotation, the alternation of the food you choose to put on your plate is probably the first cornerstone around which to build your food plan, regardless of which goals you decide to pursue:

healthy longevity

athletic performance

weight loss

relief from symptoms of a metabolic disease

…

Whatever hope led you to read this article, the first step is to shape your dietary habits around the concept of variety, which I like to define weighingbut we’ll get to the meaning of this adjective shortly.

a varied diet

It is well known that a healthy diet can effectively help reduce the risk of disease, especially in reference to the scourges of the modern world, such as cardiovascular disease (heart attacks e strokefor example), metabolic diseases such as diabetes and yes, even tumors.

When it comes to healthy diet” experts from all over the world invariably recommend consuming a wide variety of foods and the reason is obvious, different foods contain different nutrients and I am thinking above all of the so-called micro-nutrients, i.e. those substances which do not provide calories, which we need to introduce into all in all small quantities, of the order of a few milligrams a day or even less, but which in spite of everything are very important for our survival (in some cases essential), such as minerals and vitamins.

But what exactly does variety mean? How do we measure it? How do we know if our diet is varied enough? Well, this is a complicated question that can have two answers, good news and bad news.

The bad news is that there’s no really standardized way to measure it, but the good news is that you don’t need to, as long as you just use some common sense.

Let’s start from the difficulties of correct measurement: variety can be understood in many ways, including

variety within the single meal, for example for dinner you can eat soup in broth, or pasta beans for more variety,

variety between meals, for example having pasta for lunch and barley for dinner,

but not only that, even the methods of preparing the food can be considered an important variation, for example eating raw carrots in julienne strips is different from eating them sautéed in a pan, different precisely from a nutritional point of view even admitting that you use the same amount of oil and salt to prepare them.

At a higher level of analysis, one could also try to introduce variety from other points of view, for example today I’m in a hurry and have lunch with a pizza with vegetables, but tonight when I have more time I’m preparing a mixed salad with tofu. In this way

I ate quite a lot for lunch carbohydratesi saturated fats some mozzarella and a little fiber,

while at dinner I’ll push a little more on protein and on the fiberwhile also consuming fewer calories.

But this will not necessarily be done with a view to compensate, a concept that evokes feelings of guilt and frustration that I don’t like at all, will simply be part of a normal food rotation, also based on the different stimuli that we offer to our body, with which we train it not to fossilize on just a few and perhaps monotonous approaches. I don’t like them very much diete low-carbaka low-carb, but I happen to eat much lower-carb meals than so many people who swear by these patterns faithfully.

But the concept of variety can be further extended, because for example the advice to consume 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day, thus varying not only the food but also the colour, allows you to vary the micronutrients at the same time, of which the color is particularly striking.

A practical example? Carrots and pumpkins are quite similar, carrots and blueberries are decidedly more distant in terms of antioxidant composition.

Even the order in which food is introduced can determine a different metabolic response and if you think about it, even the intermittent fasting food models that are fashionable now are ultimately a way to bring further variety, still different stimuli.

And I’ve certainly forgotten other possible ways to vary, but what I want you to notice is that playing with variety also allows us to obtain interesting effects, with implications that are not always obvious:

Get ready appetizer-first-second-side dish-cheese-fruit-dessert and you’ll consume everything without batting a beat, no-good if you’re trying to lose weight… Prepare yourself a salad in which there are different flavours, cooked and raw vegetables, small elements of different textures capable of surprising you while chewing (well, maybe I don’t really mean the surprise of a pit inside an olive, I thought more to something like seeds or nuts) and you’ll be much more likely to eat unexpectedly large amounts.

But beware, this obviously does NOT mean eating at random, or rather, not completely, even beyond concepts such as the seasonality of vegetables. That is why the variety must be weighed.

Why a variety weighing?

If you’ve never done it, I suggest you take a browse through the Italian guidelines for healthy eating… a browse is enough, you don’t need to read them from beginning to end, and in doing so the first real content you will come across is the index (see image), which is constructed in a way that is anything but random.

Let’s leave aside the “Control your weight and always keep active”, although it is interesting to note how, even when talking about nutrition, this was still considered the untouchable heart of a healthy lifestyle, and let’s move on. What we notice are two sections

More is better Less is better

In other words, the authors of the document are giving us indications on how to make our choices both when we cook and when we go shopping.

Plenty of fruit and vegetables, whole foods such as cereals and legumes and water.

Learn to choose fats, limit simple sugars, limit salt, limit alcohol (if you really have to consume them…).

And then the next section is dedicated to how to guide your choices, starting right from the variety: chapter 9, vary your diet, how and why.

This indicates how important it is to learn to vary. I don’t want to weigh down the article too much, but it may be interesting to browse through the key points of this chapter, which I reproduce in the figure:

In short, you will have understood that with this adjective, “weighed”, I refer to the need to build a diet that should more correctly be defined balanced.

In conclusion

I hope I have convinced you to vary your diet more, but if not, I still have an ace up my sleeve to play: to live longer, it seems more important to increase the number of healthy foods consumed on a regular basis than to reduce the number of unhealthy foods consumed on a regular basis.

It must be a starting point, not an arrival point, but in the meantime take the first step.

Finally, I would like to leave you with the words of Michael Pollan, an American journalist who has been dedicated for years to spreading the importance of healthy eating. Your diet should be guided by 3 simple rules:

Eat food. Not too much. Especially vegetable.

How do you say? What do you mean “eat food”? Because what else should we eat?

And I answer you by paraphrasing his own words:

Real food doesn’t have a long list of ingredients, isn’t advertised on TV, and doesn’t contain things like maltodextrin or sodium tripolyphosphate. Real food would be recognized even by your great-grandmother.

While obviously the occasional tug is not only allowed with a healthy lifestyle, it’s your right! This too, on the other hand, is part of the variety.