the only plant in the world with an exceptional property

Magazine Ifl Science gave a news that writes a new page of Botany. The Triphyophyllum peltatum there is one exceptional property for science and medicine as it has beneficial properties against cancer up to infections. Indeed, experts have found that under certain right conditions, this vegetable begins to eat meat.

Il Triphyophyllum peltatum it has a capacity for environmental adaptation because it is carnivorous, feeding on small insects. It is the only plant in the world that is capable of doing this. In addition, the vegetable has shown numerous potential against a number of chronic diseasesand even tumors, through the inhibition of signaling factors, making the plant significantly important for research.

It’s a vegetable nothing short of versatile: at an early age the plant develops normal leaves, which turn into adhesive traps as they grow. These are not always createdcarnivorous traps” and scientists are trying to understand this process. It’s not easy to grow T. peltatumso the scholars headed to the Würzburg Botanical Garden.

Although the plant has grown well, the scientists decided to test its resistance: “we exposed her to various stressors, including deficiencies of various nutrients, and studied her response. Only in one case were we able to observe the formation of traps: in the case of a lack of phosphorus“, he has declared Traud Winkelmann, author of the study, in a statement. Since in its natural environment – ​​theWest Africa – the vegetable may have nutrient deficiencies, it has managed to evolve, training other abilities.