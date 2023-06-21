The only trick to lose weight without dieting that works is this

Losing weight without dieting is possible with just one little trick: eating vegetables before meals, which increases satiety and makes you eat less

It is known that eating vegetables regularly within the main meals helps to stay fit and feel good, but did you know that eat vegetables before meals can it also help you lose weight without dieting and stay in shape effortlessly?

In fact, plants offer an extraordinary range of substances that promote weight loss and promote health for various reasons.

They are among the main sources of fibers that give an immediate sense of satiety and help reduce the amount of food consumed within a meal.

Along with vitamins and antioxidants they are rich in, help reduce inflammationwhich facilitate weight gain and the onset of a number of ailments.

They get better Then intestinal health because they act as real prebiotics and counteract constipation.

Having a habit of consuming vegetables before other courses is a great strategy that increases the chances of staying fit and healthy for many reasons.

To lose weight without dieting and beyond: 5 good reasons to eat vegetables before meals

(Continued after the photo)

Eating vegetables before meals reduces cravings for food

If you need to get rid of a few extra pounds, eating vegetables as the first course of the meal is a great move to reduce food cravings.

** 5 tricks to produce less hunger hormones **

The vegetables indeed they are rich in fibers which slow down the assimilation of the sugars contained in the other dishes such as pasta, reducing the desire to eat.

Fight hunger pangs

Plants are foods that fill the stomach for several reasons.

First of all, raw ones are very crunchy and engage in chewing for a long time.

More, thanks to the richness of fibers they have an excellent satiating effect.

Quenches the desire for breadsticks & Co.

Consuming vegetables is an excellent strategy to avoid them and defuse the irrepressible desire for comfort food.

The vegetables They are among the most water-rich foods e minerals including magnesium and potassium, useful for counteracting psychophysical stress which can lead to consuming breadsticks, bread and other foods rich in refined sugars before meals.

Facilitates digestion

Thanks to the richness of fibers and antioxidants, vegetables favor the work of the liver e of the intestineimprove digestive processes and counteract the feeling of heaviness and swelling that can appear at the end of a meal.

To lose weight without dieting it is essential to avoid sudden changes in blood sugar

Eating vegetables before pasta, bread and pizza allows you to reduce postprandial blood sugari.e. blood sugar levels, counteracting the onset of type 2 diabetes, overweight and many other ailments.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

