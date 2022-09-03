An open-air gym in the park of Forte Ardeatino. Sixteen different tools for training in the green have been installed thanks to a project that the VIII municipality shared with the Lazio Region and the Appia Antica regional park. A novelty for citizens who for years have been waiting to be able to freely use the area of ​​via Grottaperfetta, never fully equipped to be made usable. A playground is expected from 2018, and it hasn’t arrived yet.

At the moment, according to what is confirmed by qualified sources of the municipality, only a portion of the park is open to the public, while the other is undergoing a redevelopment site that has been going on for several months.

The tender in question was awarded in February 2021. The project involves the preparation of a new playground after the previous one was dismantled in 2018. The works to date are concentrated on the ordinary equipping of the park with the usual furnishings, benches , baskets, pedestrian paths. Once this first phase has been completed, it is the promise, we will proceed with the construction of the play area. In the meantime, not as a replacement but in addition, the gymnastic equipment has arrived. “September begins full of good intentions” comments the president of the VIII municipality Amedeo Ciaccheri. The park, however, is still half empty.

Work planned in the park

We are talking about an area that extends over 5.5 hectares in the Roma 70 area, among those that benefited from the funds deriving from the participatory budget, process started and concluded during the last council. The Municipality, with 250 thousand euros, has planned to create a play area with anti-trauma flooring, double swings, an inclusive house, spring games and complex structures, redo the paths, repair or replace the wooden fence that gives onto via di Grotta Perfetta .