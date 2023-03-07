Fedez has returned to talking about his health problems on social media, in particular the effects of the psychoactive drug he has taken, but he has also denounced a known problem that has been reported for some time by psychiatrists: the increase in the consumption of these medicines among young people. What does it depend on and what to do?

Increase in the last 5 years «It is a constantly growing phenomenon – explains the psychiatrist Claudio Mencacci, co-president of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology (Sinpf) -. Over the past five years, drug consumption has grown by 15-20 percent; in particular, there was a significant increase during the pandemic period. These drugs, sometimes easily also available at homethey come used improperly to lose weight or get high, as our Scientific Society has repeatedly denounced. Psychopharmaceuticals – underlines the expert – are useful and effective where there is a diagnosis from the specialist, therefore they are prescribed by the psychiatrist».

No to do-it-yourself Adds Matteo Balestrieri, director of the University Clinic of Psychiatry in Udine and co-president of the Sinpf: «It is not only the number of prescribed psychiatric drugs that is increasing but also a "improper" use of substances and drugs that are not prescribed by doctors but are found on the internet, in the family, or are found on the street. But – warns the psychiatrist – it must be done beware of DIY. The use of psychopharmaceuticals as a "short" route – but only in theory – to face difficulties and as a solution to one's problems it does not work. Psychopharmaceuticals are important medicines that must be taken when there are appropriate indications based on scientific guidelines, therefore on medical prescription. Any use that is voluptuary or decided extemporaneously by the single person is wrong because it determines overloads of drugs, a series of risks, and sometimes leads to dependence».