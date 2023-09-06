The Opioid Epidemic Exposed: A Look at the Miniseries ‘Dopesick’ and ‘Painkiller’

New Miniseries Expose Tragic Opioid Crisis in the USA

Two new miniseries, “Dopesick” and “Painkiller,” have recently been released on the Disney and Netflix channels, shedding light on the devastating opioid epidemic caused by the drug oxycodone in the USA. This crisis has plagued the country for many years and is estimated to have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Oxycodone, a powerful opioid that mimics the effects of poppies, has wreaked havoc on American communities. Entire neighborhoods in major cities have become havens for drug addicts trapped in a never-ending cycle of addiction and suffering. While opioids are essential painkillers in medicine, the problem arises when they are used recreationally and without medical supervision. These substances are extremely dangerous and lead to physical dependence, withdrawal effects, and even fatal consequences with prolonged use.

Compared to other psychotropic substances, such as benzodiazepines, it is difficult for users to obtain medical prescriptions for opioids unless they have a legitimate need for pain management. This has resulted in individuals resorting to the black market or drug dealers who source their supplies from independent producers.

While the fentanyl epidemic has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potency, oxycodone still remains prevalent. Introduced as a semi-synthetic painkiller in 1996 by Purdue Pharma, oxycodone became widely used in pain therapy. However, a investigative book titled “Dopesick” by Beth Macy revealed the dark side of oxycodone and Purdue Pharma’s role in promoting addiction. The pharmaceutical company concealed data on the drug’s dangers and its potential for addiction. The book exposes the company’s lies, the complicity of others, and the tragic deaths of miners who initially were targeted by Purdue’s aggressive marketing strategies. Recently, Purdue Pharma was forced to pay over $8 billion in fines as a result of lawsuits.

Some argue that the miniseries have effectively targeted “Big Pharma” or the larger pharmaceutical companies. However, Purdue Pharma, despite its wrongdoings, is not on the same scale as industry giants like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Owned by the Sackler family, Purdue has a significantly smaller turnover and is a privately held company.

Critics question whether “Dopesick” and “Painkiller” are truly criticizing “Big Pharma” or simply using Purdue Pharma as a scapegoat. They suggest that these miniseries allow streaming platforms to demonstrate their courage and claim to defend public opinion without addressing more significant global healthcare scandals. By focusing on a smaller company, they can avoid potential controversies involving larger pharmaceutical conglomerates.

Despite these suspicions, the miniseries have received praise for their quality production, writing, and acting. They provide insight into the corrupt practices within the pharmaceutical industry, including the manipulation of scientific articles and the omission of vital information. The series also shed light on the creation of a parallel market due to the dependency caused by unethical practices.

It is clear that the opioid crisis in the USA is a complex issue that demands attention and action. While these miniseries bring awareness to a specific case, it is crucial to address the broader problems within the healthcare industry to prevent future tragedies.

