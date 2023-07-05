The Optimal Amount of Reading for Better Brain Structure: Study Finds 12 Hours a Week to be Ideal

Title: Study Shows Reading for Pleasure at an Early Age Linked to Better Brain Structure and Mental Well-being

Researchers from the UK and China have found that reading for pleasure for about 12 hours a week, starting from an early age, can have a positive impact on brain structure and mental health. The study, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, sheds light on the importance of encouraging children to read and the long-term benefits it can have on their cognitive development.

Unlike listening comprehension and spoken language, which come naturally to young children, reading is a skill that is acquired through explicit learning over time. This activity is crucial for brain development and can be both important and enjoyable.

The study analyzed data from the United States Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) cohort, which included over 10,000 young adolescents. Clinical interviews, cognitive tests, mental and behavioral assessments, as well as brain scans, were conducted to compare the outcomes of young people who started reading for pleasure at an early age with those who started later or did not read at all. Factors such as socioeconomic status were taken into account during the analysis.

The findings revealed a strong relationship between early reading for pleasure and positive performance in adolescence. The cognitive tests measured factors such as verbal learning, memory, and speech development, all of which were significantly enhanced in children who cultivated a reading habit. Additionally, these children exhibited better mental well-being, lower levels of stress and depression, improved attention span, and fewer behavioral problems.

Moreover, the study found that young readers tend to spend less time in front of screens and have healthier sleep patterns. Brain scans also showed that participants with a reading habit had larger brain areas and volumes, particularly in regions critical for cognitive function, mental health, behavior, and attention.

The researchers recommend that parents focus on fostering a love for reading in their children from an early age. The optimal amount of reading for pleasure in childhood seems to be around 12 hours a week. Beyond this threshold, there are no additional benefits, and excessive sedentary behavior may lead to a decline in cognition. It is important to strike a balance between reading and engaging in other cognitively enriching activities like sports and social interactions.

In conclusion, reading not only provides pleasure and entertainment but also plays a vital role in children’s long-term development. It enhances cognition, mental health, and brain structure, while also reducing stress and promoting empathy. The study emphasizes the importance of establishing reading habits during childhood and adolescence to support cognitive development and overall well-being.

