The Optimal Number of Steps: New Study Reveals Health Benefits at 8,000 Steps per Day

New Study Challenges 10,000 Daily Steps Goal for Optimal Health

The widely accepted goal of walking 10,000 steps per day for optimal health may not be as accurate as previously thought, according to a new international study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Researchers from the University of Granada conducted a review of twelve international studies with over 110,000 participants to determine the ideal number of steps for preventing cardiovascular disease and premature death.

Contrary to the popular belief, the study found that the first benefits are seen after reaching 7,000 steps, but the ideal number for maximum benefits is actually 8,000 steps. This translates to approximately 6.4 kilometers per day based on the average length of a human step. Furthermore, the study revealed that the pace at which one walks also plays a role in achieving health benefits, with faster walking associated with additional advantages.

The concept of walking 10,000 steps per day originated in the 1960s when a Japanese company used the number as a marketing tactic to sell their pedometers. However, there is no scientific evidence to support it as the “magic number” for staying healthy. The University of Granada study reinforced this notion, suggesting that there is no such thing as an excessive number of steps when it comes to health benefits.

The researchers emphasized that taking more steps is never a bad thing and that even 16,000 steps per day do not pose a risk to one’s health. While there are additional benefits to walking more, the differences in cardiovascular health risk reduction between 7,000-9,000 and 16,000 steps were found to be small. However, step goals should be adjusted based on age, with younger individuals being able to set higher goals.

In addition to cardiovascular health, walking has also been linked to improvements in sleep quality and mental health. The study emphasized the importance of engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity for overall well-being. The researchers noted that counting steps has become easier with the prevalence of smartphones and smartwatches, making it more attainable for individuals to measure their daily activity.

Overall, the study calls into question the long-standing belief that 10,000 steps per day is the golden number for optimum health. While the goal is still commendable, the findings suggest that individuals can reap health benefits from smaller increments of steps and should focus on setting achievable goals and gradually increasing their daily step count.

