The orchid leaves are turning yellow and soft? You should do that now

Orchids are my greatest love! I already have more than 10 specimens at home, which feel quite comfortable and delight me with beautiful flowers every year. But it wasn’t always like that. When I got my first two orchids as a birthday present, I didn’t have a green thumb and didn’t know what to do with them. My ignorance meant that one of my beauties died and had to be disposed of. And the other was on the same path. At this point I was sure – I’m learning everything there is to know about orchids in order to save my plant. And now, a few years later, my orchid is healthy and I know exactly what to do in every situation. It all started when I saw the first dead leaf. Are your orchid leaves turning yellow and soft too? I am happy to share the possible causes and solutions with you.

The orchid leaves turn yellow and feel soft…

Soft orchid leaves are a common problem encountered by many orchid owners. The same thing happened to me back then. For the first few months the leaves on my orchids were upright, stiff and glossy green – just how they were supposed to look. And then one of them slowly began to wither. I wasn’t discouraged because it was just one sheet. But after a few days the others followed. And what was worse – the second orchid also showed signs of soft leaves. You can imagine how disappointed and powerless I felt. I really wanted to know what I did wrong and fix my mistakes to save the plant. Here is what I found as possible causes.

… because of too much water

The number 1 rule for orchid care that everyone will tell you is: don’t water too much! It got so stuck in my head that I was always very sparse with watering (which was also my biggest mistake). In fact, overwatering is one of the most common causes of yellow leaves in orchids. The yellowing means a slow loss of the green chlorophyll that keeps energy production going.

It is wrong to say that orchids should be watered every 7 or 10 days. Water only when your orchid is dry. This tip is really worth its weight in gold and will ensure that your plant thrives.

To learn when is a good time to water and which methods work best, read this article.

The solution: Allow the orchid to dry completely before attempting to water again. If it is severely overwatered and you feel that the substrate is taking a long time to dry, you can try a more drastic method to save the roots. Take the orchid out of the pot and remove all the substrate. Allow the roots to air dry for two days or even longer. So you save both the roots and the leaves from withering.

… because of too little water

Okay, I heard back then that orchids don’t need to be watered too much. And that’s why I only watered sparingly. But that was a mistake, because orchid leaves turn yellow and soft even with insufficient watering.

The solution: I saved my second orchid using this method of hydrating. Since then I’ve known: if the orchid leaves are soft and limp, the substrate needs to be checked. If it is dry, the plant should be watered immediately. I saved my orchid by dipping it in water. The YouTuber MissOrchidGirl explains exactly how this works in the video below. So you should immerse the orchid together with the plastic pot in normal irrigation water for about 10-15 minutes. Then drain well and that’s it. Even after a few days, the soft, limp leaves begin to recover.

﻿ ﻿

… because of root rot

Overwatering often leads to root rot. This can also be a possible reason why the orchid leaves turn soft and yellow.

The solution: repot! The orchid roots can usually recover from minor damage. But if they are rotten, then only repotting will help. This removes the rotten and dried up roots and leaves only the healthy ones, so the plant doesn’t waste valuable energy. If the healthy parts are too wet (e.g. after overwatering), you should definitely let them dry well before you put the orchid in the new substrate.

There are other reasons why the orchid reacts with yellow OR soft, shriveled leaves. However, if they become soft AND yellow, then one of the above care mistakes is probably to blame.

Also interesting: These are the most well-known diseases and pests in orchids.

Will the limp leaves recover?

Now that you’ve found the cause of the leaf problem, the orchid is on the road to recovery. Unfortunately, the soft, yellow leaves will never be as stiff and green as they used to be. But if all is well with the care, the plant will form new roots and leaves that will grow firm, green and shiny.

Please note: If only one (!) orchid leaf becomes soft or yellow and not all, then it may be that the life cycle of this leaf has simply ended and it is no longer needed by the plant.

In summary, while an orchid can be saved when the leaves turn yellow and soft, it is important to act as quickly as possible and pinpoint the cause. This is the only way to take the necessary measures, such as repotting or changing the watering routine, so that the plant is saved.