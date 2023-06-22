the order of the songs at the Maradona stadium

Today, Wednesday 21 June and tomorrow, Thursday 22 June, Coldplay will perform for the first time in their history at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples. Here the lineup of songs with which Coldplay could perform.

Today, Wednesday 21 June and tomorrow, Thursday 22 June, one of the most awaited concerts of the year will take place. Seven years after the last concert in Italy, e for the first time in Naples at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Coldplay will perform. The English band, with its frontman Chris Martin, will sing twice in the stadium of the “champions of Italy“, as he was keen to point outopening an Italian mini-tour that will continue with another four dates at the San Siro stadium in Milan on 25, 26, 28 and 29 June. An impressive show that involved the whole city, which will be invaded by fans of the band who released their latest album on 15 October 2021 Music of the spheres. When the gates open at 5pm, the show will start. which will see Laila Al Habash and the Scottish band Chvrches perform from 7pmwhich is accompanying Coldplay throughout the World Tour. At 21 instead the band will perform with a lineup of over 25 songs, including Live lifebut also In My Place e People of the pride. The city of Naples has thought of extend the hours of public transportespecially the Metro Line 2 runs until late. Here the songs with which Coldplay could perform in Naplesalready seen in the lineup of their concerts in the Music of the spheres World Tour.

The lineup with the songs of the Coldplay concert in Naples

The two Coldplay concerts at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples will be the occasion, for the first time, to hear the American band play in the Campania city. Here the songs with which Coldplay could perform in Naples, already seen in the lineup of their concerts in the Music of the spheres World Tour.

Music of the Spheres Higher Power Adventure of a Lifetime Paradise The Scientist Viva La Vida Hymn for the Weekend In My Place Yellow Human Heart People of the Pride Clocks The Lightclub- Midnight My Universe A Sky Full Of Stars Sunrise Sparks/ Don’t Panic Napule È (Pino Daniele Cover) Humankind Fix You Biutyful

The stadium gates will open around 5pm, while the show will begin at 7pm, which will see Palestinian-Arab artist Laila Al Habash and the Scottish band Chvrches on stage. At 21, Coldplay will take the stage with a set of over two hours of music, traveling between international hits and songs from their latest album Music of the spheres.

