TRENTO. “Blame the general practitioners for the fact that the Trentino health system fails to respect the times Rao codes it seems to me really excessive. We are talking about professionals who are taking on a very high number of patients and who suffer pressure from patients often dictated by anxiety, anguish and fear. It seems to me that their conduct has always been largely based on appropriateness and I believe that certain accusations are really unfounded ».

Marco Ioppipresident ofOrder of doctorsrejects to the sender the accusations that theAlderman Segnana he had referred to general practitioners. “I think that more than others, they realize that the blanket is short and that if we want to save the national health system we need prudence in prescriptions. Unfortunately, the pathologies are increasingly complex and a visit is not enough to get a diagnosis and a cure. It often takes several investigations that cannot be skimped »». For Ioppi the truth is that the Trentino health system is in difficulty because the structures are understaffed and because there is a lack of specialists.

«They must try to keep the people who already work in the company. It takes a new HR management that involves professionals and understands how important it is to have motivated staff in departments. It is not by blaming the family doctors that problems are solved », thunders Ioppi who instead invites the company to recruit.

“And don’t say that the specialists aren’t there because it’s enough to pay them and run competitions. Instead, we continue to rely on private individuals ”. The president of the Order of Doctors reminds us that we are the Province that has 95% of assistance in the public and that we must not decrease this percentage.

“It is right to check prescriptions as well, but it would be better to start putting in place a social pact with citizens because you cannot leave a doctor alone to fight with patients’ requests. But in this pact everyone must play his part. It is certainly not by reimbursing the visits that citizens make from private individuals that we will have better health. Often things get complicated because the professionals then send patients to public facilities for repeat examinations and checks. An absurdity ».