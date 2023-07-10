The origin story of Cancer features a predictable plot. « Medicine in the Library

The origin story of Cancer features a predictable plot.

The researchers of the Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine found that future cancer cells accumulate a series of specific genetic changes in a predictable and sequential manner years before they can be identified as pre-tumors. Many of these changes affect the pathways that control cell division, structure and internal messaging, leaving cells primed to deteriorate long before any visible signs or symptoms occur.

Identifying the first steps associated with future cancer development could not only facilitate earlier diagnosis — it could also highlight new interventions that could stop the disease in its tracks, the researchers say.

Scientists grew human gastric organoids from stomach cells in a laboratory for two years, tracing patterns of genetic changes associated with pre-cancer. Wing Wong

“Our studies of established tumors have shown us that early genomic alterations appear to dictate what happens later, and that many of these changes appear to occur before tumor formation.”said Prof. Curtis PhD, professor of medicine, genetics.

“Ideally, we want to find ways to intercept this progression before cells become truly cancerous“said Christina Curtis.

“The striking reproducibility of genetic changes that we have observed from multiple donors suggests that this is possible“.

Read the full text of the article:

Deterministic evolution and stringent selection during preneoplasia.

Karlsson, K., Przybilla, M.J., Kotler, E. et al.

Nature 618, 383–393 (2023).

Source: Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine

