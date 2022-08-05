It has been nearly nine years since the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, the latest entry in Rockstar Games’ signature open-world game series, and during this period, the game has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And the PS4 and Xbox Series S/X versions, which weren’t officially released until earlier this year. Even though the game has now sold 165 million copies worldwide, making it the second best-selling game of all time after “Be A God of War”, the team continues to support Grand Theft Auto: Online There’s a steady stream of updates, but one of the most asked questions by fans is, of course, how long will Grand Theft Auto 6 have to wait?

In the past few years, players have been able to see all kinds of rumors about this sequel on the Internet every once in a while, but Rockstar Games has never confirmed any news. It wasn’t until earlier this year that the game team finally revealed to players that they were indeed working on a “new entry” in the “Grand Theft Auto” series, although it didn’t make it clear that this was the “Grand Theft Auto” that players had been waiting for for a long time. “Theft Auto 6”, but still detonated the global player community. At the end of last month, Rockstar Games announced that they would be suspending plans for a major update to the online mode of “Blood 2”, and at the same time advertised a large number of job openings on the job site.

All signs point to the fact that “Grand Theft Auto 6” is currently in full swing, and apart from the official clues, various rumors will of course not stop at this time. Just a few weeks ago, Bloomberg revealed a lot of information from inside Rockstar Games in a report. According to the report, the game developer’s internal culture has improved considerably in recent years, and employees no longer have to face the same challenges as they did during the development of GTA 5 or Crimson 2. Long and never-ending overtime.

In addition, these reports also mentioned that “Grand Theft Auto 6” will be set in a fictional version of Miami, which is “Sin City” in the “Grand Theft Auto” universe, and this setting is also related to the long-term The rumors from the past coincide. As for the character part, players will play a male and female partner in the new work, and the Latino woman will become the first female protagonist in the history of the “Grand Theft Auto” series. However, the report also mentioned that in the original plan, “Grand Theft Auto 6” would have a huge map spanning South America and North America, and the development code was “American Project”. However, in order to ease the overtime pressure on the employees, the team finally decided to condense the background into a large city.

And now, another report from the Axios website has revealed more details about the original plan of “Grand Theft Auto 6”, such as “Grand Theft Auto 6” originally planned to include a total of 3 large cities, and the number of protagonists is planned to directly surpass that of “Grand Theft Auto 5” and increase to 4.

In the end, Rockstar Games seems to have decided to downplay the size of the project a bit, focusing on Miami, and the number of protagonists has also been adjusted to two. However, related rumors suggest that the game team intends to slowly add more content through subsequent updates, and if true, players will still have a chance to see several other cities rejoin the game in the future.

Even if the scale of development is reduced, players still seem to have to wait for a while to see the launch of “Grand Theft Auto 6”, which is predicted to be released between 2024 and 2025, but everything is still Subject to the official announcement of Rockstar Games.