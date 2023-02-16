In the City Council tonight in Osimo we will also talk about the station district with a specific agenda of the civic lists on the safety of the road system with the arrival of the new supermarket along state road 16, close to the maxi roundabout.

However, it would not be the only problem complained of by the councilors in that fraction: “From the inspection I carried out in the municipal gymnasium also frequented by primary and middle school students, the risk of collapse of portions of plaster appears real – says Monica Bordoni, group leader of the civic in the Council – Therefore, an assessment of the dangers existing in the building from a structural point of view is needed and without an inspection of the building, this must remain unusable”.

The councilor also broadens her gaze towards San Biagio, grappling with the traffic problem, where another meeting of residents was held the other evening to talk about the issue: “I asked Anas to move the construction site’s traffic lights as does not facilitate the entry into via Cittadini while the commitment to supervise and solicit the arrangement of the road that has given way to via Ancona persists”. Meanwhile, the obligation of 30 kilometers per hour has been imposed in the nearby via Soderini.