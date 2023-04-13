Social Health Operators with complementary training (OSS FC or Super-OSS) will soon become Operators of Healthcare Interest (OIS). Their role in the NHS will be clearer.

The Social health workers (OSS) could become soon Operators of Healthcare Interest (OIS) base ai Physiotherapists and garlic Dental office assistantsthanks to a standard specifically designed by the Meloni government and from Ministry of Health.

As you will recall, yesterday we announced the possible issue of the new Profile of the Health and Social Worker. Today the one in vogue is theState-Regions Agreement of 22 February 2001. The provision constituting the figure of the From mass physiotherapy and the Law 19 May 1971, n. 403, art.1repealed by article 1, paragraph 542 of the Law 30 December 2018, n. 145 Law 1 February 2006 n. 43, paragraph 2, art. 1, while for theDental office assistant is still in vogueState-Regions Agreement of 7 October 2022 (recepito D.P.C.M. 09.03.2022 (G.U. 03.05.2022, n. 102).

The new professional figure, which will replace the OSS with complementary training, generically indicates the denomination of the new OSS, which has not yet been defined.

But what will he do? For example:

the new figure is operator of health interest pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 2, of Law February 1, 2006, n. 43. It is an operator in possession of the qualification of Social Health Operator who, following a further training course, achieves the qualification of XX.

in organizational contexts in which inclusion in the care team has been envisaged, he assists the nurses by ensuring the health activities identified in this provision, as well as carrying out the activities typical of the social health operator profile.

the new figure, in relation to the clinical severity of the patient and the organization of the context, carries out its activities according to the indications of the nurse and in collaboration and integration with the other operators. He is responsible for the correctness of the activity performed.

Change the formation of the OSS.

To obtain the new qualification, the provision provides for a specific training course which can be accessed only if you already have the qualification of Oss or equivalent qualifications, in accordance with current legislation.

The future “recognized” professional must in any case be in possession of a five-year secondary school diploma or other qualification obtained abroad and professional experience as a social-health worker of at least 24 months.

