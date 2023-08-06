The outburst of Stefano Boeri: “On the highway a truck against traffic, my family and I are saved by a miracle. Idiots behind the wheel are like weapons”

It is a story of fear, the one reconstructed by the architect Stefano Boeri in an Instagram post in which he recounted an enormous danger encountered on the motorway: “Today at about 2.50 pm I am on the autostrada dei fiori to go to western Liguria – reads the post – I drive alongside my son. Behind sat his pregnant partner and their two-year-old daughter. Just arrived from London, two bicycles and various suitcases. Just before Dorno West, going on 140, left lane, talking to my son about Italian politics, when the muzzle of a truck appears in front of me”.

These are moments of panic: “I just have time to make sure there are no cars in the right lane and I throw myself into the central lane. Had there been another car we were doomed. And then a moment of inattention was enough, I’m not saying the cell phone but also just the radio station to tune on the dashboard and it would be over. We stop and call 118″.

“I don’t know what happened and how it could have happened – continues Boeri – This offender was not stopped but proceeded quickly. We are all careful when we drive: idiots and criminals on the streets are lethal and cluster weapons. And it’s not worth risking a phone call or any other bullshit. I will remember it. Happy August to all of you”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

