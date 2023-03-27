Home Health the outcome of the checks by Professor Fink
the outcome of the checks by Professor Fink

the outcome of the checks by Professor Fink

Daniele Galosso Monday 27 March 2023, 18:02

The blitz in Austria did not give any unpleasant surprises. Departed from Turin in the morning and returned in the early afternoon, Federico Chiesa obtained the desired reassurances from the checks he underwent with Professor Fink, the luminary who had operated on the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee after the injury suffered in January last year. At the center of attention, this time, the right knee, the one solicited by a bad movement against Freiburg and at the basis of the forfeit in the Italian derby after just 15 minutes on the pitch.

The tests following the San Siro match, carried out at J Medical, had already ruled out injuries or complications. And today’s checks substantially confirmed the diagnosis, while carrying out the function of reassuring the blue winger, who seemed worried about the pain felt in the last few outings. An annoying tendonitis to manage and keep at bay, in short, nothing more. She fiuuu.

