The Overweight Generation: High Risk of Early Death from Heart Attacks and Strokes

Study Finds Overweight 40-50 Year-olds at Higher Risk of Dying Early from Heart Attacks and Strokes

A new Swedish study presented at the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in Amsterdam has found that overweight individuals aged 40-50, with high blood pressure and slightly elevated cholesterol levels, have a 30% higher risk of dying earlier from heart attacks and strokes compared to their healthier and fitter peers. The study, conducted by Lena Lönnberg from the hospital in Västmanland, highlights the risks associated with metabolic syndrome, a set of conditions ranging from being overweight to arterial hypertension and impaired blood sugar.

According to the study, it is estimated that up to 30% of the world‘s population suffers from metabolic syndrome. Many individuals in their 40s and 50s may have some fat around their waist, high blood pressure, and slightly elevated cholesterol or glucose levels, but they often feel generally well and are not aware of the risks they face. Lönnberg emphasizes the importance of intervention before heart attacks and strokes occur, stating that these events could have been prevented with prevention measures.

The research involved over 5,000 people who met the criteria for metabolic syndrome, and a control group of 10,000 people without the syndrome was also identified. The study followed these participants for approximately 27 years and found that 26% of those with metabolic syndrome died, compared to 19% of those without it. The study also found that 47% of the participants were women.

Nilesh Samani, the medical director of the British Heart Foundation, stresses the significant impact that even small increases in blood pressure, waist size, cholesterol, and blood sugar can have on the risk of heart attacks and strokes later in life. The study’s findings serve as a wake-up call for individuals with metabolic syndrome to seek medical advice and make healthier lifestyle choices.

Addressing metabolic syndrome could be crucial in reducing premature deaths due to heart attacks and strokes. With an increasing prevalence of this syndrome in Western populations, it is essential for individuals to be aware of its potential consequences and take proactive steps to improve their overall health.

