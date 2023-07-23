The pact on migrants in the sign of the Mattei Plan, with the leaders of 21 countries present

Leaders of the countries of departure and those of arrival, but also representatives of the monarchies of the Gulf as well as the African Union, European leaders and international financial institutions.

On Sunday they will all be in Rome at the ‘International Conference on Development and Migration’, the event organized by the Italian government in the Farnesina building which aims to “launch an international path to implement concrete measures for the growth and development of the enlarged Mediterranean and Africa”.

Simply put, “it’s the first step toward working out that Piano Mattei that Italy will illustrate in November on the occasion of the Italy-Africa Conference”diplomatic sources explain. A design relaunched on several occasions by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

Helping African countries so that they can grow autonomously thanks to the sharing of Europe’s skills (and money).with the aim of slowing down the arrivals of migrants on the Italian coasts which since the beginning of 2023 are already 83,400 compared to 34,000 in the same period of 2022.

To make progress, however, “coherent, determined action capable of looking ahead” is needed, the government explains, because only in this way “will it be possible to defeat the criminal activity of human traffickers, supporting and promoting legal migration in a regulated context”. In short, allies are needed, which Rome has tried to find both in Europe and elsewhere thanks to a strong diplomatic operation that seems to have been successful according to the confirmed presences.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel will be at the Farnesina to represent Europebut the format also includes i leaders of almost all the states on the southern shores of the enlarged Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf, partners of the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, as well as the European Union states of first arrival, therefore the most affected by the migratory phenomenon: Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain, as well as obviously Italy.

In total, the flags of 21 countries will appear, including Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Tunisian President Kais Saied will also be there, with whom the EU signed a memorandum sponsored by Italy despite criticism of the way in which Tunis is managing the strong wave of migration moving from its coasts towards Europe. On the other hand, Egyptian President al Sisi, who recently pardoned Patrick Zaki, will not be there: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will take his place. Among those present were the heads of global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and Arab development funds, as well as the World Bank, delegates from FAO, the World Food Program and the International Organization for Migration.

On the other hand, the conference is being held on the eve of the ‘UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment’, the summit on world food security which opens on Monday again in Rome in the presence of UN Secretary General Guterres and Prime Minister Meloni.

“Italy has turned the spotlight on the migration issue for months now, making it not only a national, but a European and international issue”, said Tajani, reiterating however that “the Italian strategy, the Mattei Plan, cannot be enough” on its own because “global action by Europe and other countries is needed”. Hence the need for tomorrow’s event, concludes Tajani, “to tackle the migration issue together, which cannot be just a police matter but a matter that implies a short, medium and long-term strategy”, with the horizon of “trying to solve the root problem” which “is called climate change, poverty, terrorism, civil wars” and today also the wheat crisis, which risks leading to a further “worsening”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

