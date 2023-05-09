«The pandemic ends when the virus disappears, it is not our case»

The WHO decision on the end of the global health emergency for Covid is «important news, it tells us that we are out of the emergency, but there is some discussion on what is meant by the end of a pandemic. The virus disappears in a finished pandemic, and that’s not our case. Even if thanks to vaccinations and the stabilization of omicron in a less aggressive form, it doesn’t worry us too much and it doesn’t put the health system in crisis. But the virus is circulating and we don’t know how it will evolve and we cannot predict whether there will be seasonal peaks or not”. Thus Antonella Viola, professor of general pathology at the University of Padua, in her speech at the Wired Next Fest Rovereto.

In the season of high media attention on Covid-19, popularizers and health professionals have raged, but when they talk about other topics, someone turns up their nose. Why does this happen? «As technicians we are doing well but we have to stay closed in our area. I claim the right to be able to talk about any topic – replies Viola – Then there’s a difference, if I’m talking about science I have to be serious and talk about things approved by the scientific community. I am not speaking on a personal level but I represent the scientific community. If I go to Gruber and she asks me what I think about the government, it’s a personal position. But if you ask me about ethanol and vaccines, what I say is not questionable ».