The COVID-19 pandemic has caused progress on the Sustainable Development Goals to halt and in many cases to be set back. For example, the number of people living in absolute poverty has increased for the first time in 20 years.

In 2015, UN member countries signed up to 17 Sustainable Development Goals – Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs – which represent common objectives regarding a set of essential dimensions for social, economic and environmental development, with a view to a sustainable present and future. By “common goals” we mean the global involvement of all countries and all individuals, as underlined by the slogan: “Leave no one behind”. The action program for achieving the SDGs includes 169 specific targets, associated with the SDGs, to be achieved by 2030. In 2020, five years after signing the Goals, some specific targets were monitored to understand what progress was made. In some cases, progress has been evident, such as in the case of Goal 1 (Eradicating Poverty), Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Goal 7 (Clean and Affordable Energy). In other cases, however, the situation has stalled, or even worsened: for example, socio-economic inequalities have not reduced, and the same can be said for hunger and CO emissions 2 .

Since 2020, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the progress of all SDGswith devastating effects on people’s lives and on efforts to achieve the Goals of the 2030 Agenda. The 2021 Report, drawn up by United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in collaboration with more than 50 international agencies and using the latest available data, it has estimated the impact of the pandemic on the progress of the SDGs, focusing attention on those areas that require urgent and coordinated action [1]. Years of progress have been stalled or reversed. In 2020, the extreme poverty rate increased for the first time in 20 years: Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of the world‘s population in extreme poverty had dropped from 10.1% in 2015 to 9.3% in 2017. This means that the number of people living under 1.90 dollars a day had decreased – in the period 2015-2017 – from 741 million to 689 million. As shows the Figure 1if the trend had remained constant over time we would have seen a progressive global reduction in the number of people in conditions of absolute poverty to reach 588 million in 2021. The pandemic has reversed this trend: in 2020 there were almost the same number of absolute poor as in 2015 (738), with a downward projection in 2021 of 751.

Figure 1. Number of world population living on less than $1.90 a day, 2015-2017, 2018-2020 and forecasts before and after the COVID-19 pandemic (millions)

There has also been an exacerbation of undernourishment due to the pandemic, with an additional 100 million people experiencing chronic hunger in 2020. about theinstructionthere is a risk of a

general catastrophe, as 101 million more children have fallen below the minimum level of reading proficiency. Women have faced an increase in the domestic violence and the phenomenon of child brides has stopped decreasing after the decline recorded in recent years. The increase in unpaid or underpaid work it has weighed heavily on the shoulders of women and girls, compromising their ability to get an education, secure a higher income and better health. Numerous advances had been made on a global scale in the prevention of neonatal and infant mortality but, with the outbreak of the pandemic, 35% of countries have experienced interruptions in services aimed at reproductive, maternal and child-adolescent health. This resulted in 228,000 infant deaths and 11,000 excess maternal deaths in 2020 in South Asia alone. Also access to electricity has undergone a change of course: in Africa, the number of people without electricity in 2020 soared after a decline in the previous six years.

The pandemic has also exacerbated existing inequalities, affecting the poorest and most vulnerable communities hardest. At the end of 2020, the number of refugees who fled their country of origin due to war, conflict, persecution and human rights violations was the highest ever recorded (24.5 million)

and has more than doubled since 2010. The pandemic has exacerbated the vulnerability of these people, who have been denied the right to asylum by many countries that have completely closed their borders. Income inequality has significantly worsened: The mean Gini index was declining before the pandemic, but is expected to increase by 6% post-COVID-19. In addition, 2020 records the strongest growth on record in the wealth share of global billionaires: The World Inequality Report 2022 finds that the poorest half of the world‘s population own just 2% of total global wealth, while the richest 10% now own 76% – Figure 2 [2].

Figure 2. The extreme concentration of capital: wealth inequalities around the world, 2021. The richest 10% own 60-80% of the wealth. The poorest half generally own less than 5% of the wealth.

Irreversible climate change will have a negative impact on health and particularly for those who live on the margins of society. Greenhouse gas concentrations are steadily rising, despite the temporary reduction linked to lockdowns and other restrictions (reduction of air flights, industries

stops, less urban traffic, etc.). Biodiversity is progressively declining and terrestrial ecosystems are degrading at an alarming rate. Governments should step up efforts to prioritize long-term health over short-term growth and should not allow temporary energy crises, including the one resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to push the energy reduction target further. CO emissions 2. Indigenous peoples from all over the world are an example to be inspired by in this. Their livelihoods are based on principles of living in harmony with nature and protecting the livability of the planet. The Latin American philosophy of “buen vivir”, generated by indigenous traditions, broadly embraces the idea of ​​well-being and coexistence with others and the environment, emphasizing ecological balance and cultural sensitivity [3].

Despite the innumerable negative consequences, there are some positive elements: to face the various problems, many governments have implemented a prompt response, demonstrating creativity and creating new forms of collaboration. Between 1 February and 31 December 2020, governments around the world announced more than 1600 social protection measures in response to the crisis. Scientists from around the world have worked together to develop life-saving vaccines and therapies in record time. The pandemic has also accelerated digital transformation, profoundly changing the way we interact, learn and work. He also taught that the weakness of the collected data and computer systems represents an additional challenge for i decision makers. Researchers and institutions around the world have undertaken innovative approaches and created partnerships to improve the availability of data for evidence-based decisions. To continue along this line, it will be necessary to increase investments for the creation and improvement of national and international data collection systems that improve the understanding of the phenomena and the effectiveness of research.

A better start requires full participation and multilateral partnerships: a global crisis requires a global response. Goal 17 aims at the renewal of global partnerships and the establishment of alliances and collaborations between different actors in society for the achievement of the SDGs. Faced with the multiple challenges to be faced, it is essential to adopt a coherent vision, shared and coordinated by multilateral systems. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined persistent power imbalances between high-income countries and low-income countries. An example of this is the failure of the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), a project launched in May 2020 by WHO and international partners to facilitate timely, equitable and affordable access to healthcare products for COVID-19. 19 by removing the monopoly that reduced its supply. Similarly, COVAX, a global health partnership established to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, after a favorable reception as an example of global solidarity, was immediately nullified by bilateral market commitments between rich countries and vaccine producers, which prevented the adequate supply of vaccines to low-income countries and effectively excluded almost all of sub-Saharan Africa from the benefits of vaccination (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Level of anti-Covid vaccination coverage in various parts of the world, as of June 17, 2021.

We are at a critical point in human history. Decisions made and actions taken today will have momentous consequences for future generations. The lessons learned from the pandemic should help reduce vulnerability to health and other emergencies and increase societies’ resilience to current and future challenges. Let’s seize the moment to make this a decade of action, transformation and redemption to achieve the SDGs and deliver the Paris Climate Agreement.

Johanna Alexandra Iamarino and Enrica Stancanelli, Physicians in specialist training in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, University of Florence.

