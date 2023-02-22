At seventy-six years old, Steven Spielberg certainly doesn’t want to rest after 59 directions, 34 of which for feature films released at the cinema. Arrived in Berlin to receive a Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement which brings him even closer to the Oscars for which he is nominated with The Falbelmans, the Cincinnati director has confessed to working on a series about Napoleon, starting from the script that Stanley Kubrick never managed to make (it is said because he failed to convince Jack Nicholson to sign a contract to remain available twenty years, given that the film had to follow the exploits but also the aging of the empereur). Spielberg didn’t say much more about the project, except that there will be seven episodes produced by Hbo, in collaboration with the ninety-year-old widow of the director, Christine, and with his brother-in-law Jan Harlan, but it was enough to ignite everyone’s curiosity.

Modest to the extreme (Â«I don't think I have ever inspired any other director with my cinema while I have often been inspired by the greats of the pastÂ»), was asked to take the place of John Ford who in his latest film «instructed» the young Fabelman: what would you recommend to an aspiring director? His answer has no hesitation: Â «Always start from a good screenplay, because it is the stories and not the shots that drive the public to go to the cinema. The first step is knowing how to script well and if you are not capable of it, do not be ashamed to ask for help from those who can do it better than you».

The latest film, The Fabelmans, which traces his life from the ages of 8 to 18, also dealing with the traumatic separation of his parents, to many it seemed a kind of self-therapy but Spielberg prefers other explanations: “It is true that my parents’ divorce was a traumatic event and that in my films I have often put the idea of ​​family as lifeline. Without that drama I never would have done it The empire of the sun where a child is torn from his parents, but the real spring for The Fabelmans it was the fear that seized me during the pandemic, having thought about death several times. That’s what prompted me to tell such a private story. Had I not spent so much time locked up at home with my family, perhaps I would not have found the courage to do it».

Always the same is the enthusiasm for cinemacapable of overcoming any obstacle, “the most important thing in my life except the birth of a child” (and he has six, three boys and three girls), remained intact since he was a child, when he was able one Saturday, at 9 years old, walking three kilometers to see a western that his parents had considered too violent for him, Wild trails by John Ford: “I saw it and I didn’t understand a thing. I made up for it when I saw it again and again years later, but then I couldn’t help but go and see it. I even snuck the money for the ticket out of some kind of family piggy bank.’