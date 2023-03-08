by Ettore Jorio

The definition, which I find extremely fascinating, is by Donato Greco. The (serious) responsibilities to be identified – for those presumed by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office it will be the judiciary that considers them or not – are therefore above all those that materialize in the lack of national planning. A PSN that doesn’t exist, because it hasn’t been drawn up as well as the National Pandemic Plan since 2006 (Palumbo and La Falce, lecturers from this magazine)

Donato Greco’s article on the theme of the penal investigation underway in Bergamo offers an opportunity to reflect. And seriously. He does so as a great health prevention expert, who represented a real added value of the ministerial top management. If there were any, we would have solved at least half of the problems that increase day by day.

I don’t want to go into the merits of his technical judges, they don’t belong to my knowledge.

I think I will dwell on two points: the natural obsolescence of anti-pandemic planning acts and the use of the Pnrr to invest in health defenses, including the construction of a new defensive tool to support international prophylaxis.

Donato Greco comes to give a fascinating definition of a pandemic plan: «it is living matter ….. active both in times of peace and during epidemics».

A cartoon, that of an instrument that follows and defends us, to be done in its entirety. After all, it is the whole matter of health protection that is characterized by this programmatic need, since in it the major safeguards must be prepared in times of peace, only if we want to talk about health and not about healthcare. Article 32 of the Constitution teaches us this, making everyone, the individual, the recipient of this great good.

From such a consideration emerges an inescapable principle, distinctive for the social and health organization, for its way of standing in defense of the community, always ready to prevent any kind of disease and to intervene decisively on pathologies, whether endemic or epidemic.

So every act of health planning it is living matter, woe to betray the commitment to update it. Woe, and it’s worse, to smuggle in programming the slavish repetition of the litanies relating to previous years.

Therefore, in addition to programming, upstream of them there is the detection of epidemiological needs, which is more “alive” than they are difficult to imagine.

The (serious) responsibilities to be identified – for those presumed by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office it will be the judiciary that considers them or not – are therefore above all those that materialize in the lack of national planning. A PSN that doesn’t exist, because it hasn’t been drawn up as well as the National Pandemic Plan since 2006 (Palumbo and La Falce, lecturers from this magazine). Pandemic plan updated then in 2021.

A political-institutional failure that has created who knows how much damage to the nation, especially to the weaker one, left to live by tons of ad acta commissioners, with incompetent supervisors only good at writing (so to speak!) the Programs from year to year regional operatives, full of mold. All bad examples of copying what was done the year before and those that preceded it.

Programming is a living matter but also the soul of the will and ability to fulfill the Constitution. As such, the surveys of real epidemiological needs, epidemic risks and socio-economic, but also cultural deprivation indices, which absolutely must be remedied, are essential to arrive at them.

A little what needs to be done, in drafting the anti-pandemic plan, to dutifully take into account – so writes Donato – and commit to “an active understanding and disseminated training activities … .. but, above all, a plan that addresses … .. all potentially epidemic viruses and which promotes a culture of preparedness right from the school desks”. Everything else is fluff

The other consideration refers to the opportunity offered by the Pnrr to redesign local health care, to strengthen technologies and to contribute to international prophylaxis.

Of the three:

the first is clearly late and perhaps improperly decided in identifying the houses and hospitals and the Cot, precisely because of the above defect: the absence of regional planning tools that are really such;

The second fact, bad as usual, based on technologies to be dispersed like rain, often duplicates of what was there, but certainly without taking into account how invasive robotics and artificial intelligence are by now, so much so as to suggest the usual mistake of designing the future with vintage;

We’ll see about the third, because to date little or nothing is known about it, with the feared danger of having lost the chance of life for the entire nation.

Hector Jorio

University of Calabria

March 08, 2023

