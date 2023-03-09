Home Health The Paradise of the Ladies 7, episode today, March 9, 2023
Also today, Thursday 9 March 2023, at 16:05 on Raiuno airs a new episode de Ladies Paradise 7the new season (the fifth in daily format, after two in prime time) of the successful set fiction in Milan in the mid-1960s.

The series began in 2015 and was aired with weekly episodes in prime time for the first two seasons, until 2017. Since 2018, however, it has become a weekday afternoon appointment on Raiuno, with episodes lasting approximately 50 minutes each.

The story, as mentioned, is set during the sixties, in the first department store in Milan, which the protagonist Victor Conti (Alessandro Tersigni, present since the first season) took over and reopened after the death of his friend Peter Mori (Giuseppe Zeno, star of the series in prime time). The episodes tell the events inside and outside the shop involving the Venuses – or rather the shop assistants – the various employees and their families.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PREVIEWS OF THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES 7 OF THE WEEK FROM 6 TO 10 MARCH 2023

The Paradise of the Ladies 7, advances 9 March (episode 119)

Among the girls the conviction that Salvatore (Emanuel Caserio) may be interested in Elvira (Clara Boscolo). Victor and Don Xavier (Andrea Lolli) try to calm the spirits of some demonstrators, following the article by Beloved (Barbara Venturato).

Roberto (Filippo Scarafia) proposes a Mario (Piero Cardano) to open a club together. Meanwhile, it is a tough comparison between Gloria (Lara Komar) yes Veronica (Valentina Bartolo), who doesn’t want interference in her family. Ludovica (Giulia Arena) finds the Contessa Adelaide (Vanessa Gravina) at Villa Guernieri together with Marcello (Pietro Masotti) and understands everything.

Ladies’ Paradise 7, RaiPlay streaming

It is possible to watch the episode of Il Paradiso delle Signore 7, as well as live on Raiuno, also in streaming on the site by RaiPlay and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. At this link the official page of the series.

