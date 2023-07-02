The paradox of too sweet breakfast that increases hunger – breaking latest news

by Eliana Liotta

Cakes and croissants prompt the search for other food shortly after: the sugars are absorbed quickly, the blood sugar spikes and the insulin works too fast

Corn flakes, biscuits, fruit yoghurt: too many sweet foods in the morning make you hungry instead of satiating. A paradox. It is true that more calories are burned in the first part of the day, but other metabolic mechanisms also come into play. Breakfast actually affects appetite management for the rest of the day.

Glycemic spikes Cakes and croissants, despite their energy content, lead to the search for other food shortly thereafter. When we consume high-calorie foods, we absorb sugars quickly and blood sugar skyrockets. At that point, to dispose of the glucose in the blood, massive quantities of insulin arrive and the hormone sorts the sugars in such a tumultuous way that the body enters a momentary state of hypoglycemia. The brain then launches the hunger alarm.

Free sugars A croissant with cream is sometimes a delight, but it should be known that refined flours and fillings have a significant amount of sugars and free sugars, that is, not accompanied by fibers that hinder their assimilation. It doesn’t matter that on the corn flakes package there is a bowl with some decorative strawberries to indicate a balanced meal or that the shortbread is made of wholemeal flour. They usually contain a significant amount of sugar.

Fibers Complex carbohydrates are needed, they give energy, but wholemeal or semi-wholegrain cereals without sugar are always ideal. Natural oat flakes are excellent, to prepare porridge, puffed whole grains without additions of any kind, such as barley or spelt. It makes a lot of sense to alternate sweet and savory breakfasts, accompanying a slice of brown bread once with a thin layer of compote (which has less sugar than jam) and once with extra virgin olive oil and cherry tomatoes.

The proteins

At breakfast you also need proteins, which have a satiating effect. You can drink a soy drink, eat some ricotta cheese, hummus or plain yogurt, remembering that the fruit bowl is a sort of dessert.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

