“Honey, I think you should go to the psychologist. You are not well, why not go to a professional?”. With these phrases the partner is not saying that we are crazy. We eliminate prejudices and detect the signs of a problem that should not be underestimated.

Last update: September 17, 2022

Having a relationship means being with a person who watches us closely, who knows our emotional wounds. A person who perceives our state of mind, notices different attitudes than normal and forms an opinion on what we do or say. In short, someone who may be able to notice our pain, even when we ignore it. What to do if the partner recommends going to the psychologist?

Psychotherapists often hear people say “I’m here because my wife gave me an ultimatum: either go to therapy or we’ll break up” or “I’m here because my boyfriend says I have a problem”.

Many times, in fact, it is partners, relatives or friends who make the first appointment with a mental health professional: “I want to make an appointment for my partner who is very ill ”.

The suggestion or request to see a psychologist, however, is often interpreted as an attack or a provocation. In most cases, however, it stems from genuine concern.

Sometimes we see reflections of ourselves in others because we project ourselves.

Questions to ask yourself if your partner recommends going to the psychologist

The partner could try to convince about the importance of starting a psychotherapeutic path, but we could have many doubts about it or be sure that it is completely useless.

To understand how to behave in these cases, it proves useful answer the following questions as honestly as possible.

1. Whose pain or discomfort is it?

Mirror law tells us that much of what we see in others is actually a reflection of our own person. This means that there is a possibility that the partner is projecting emotions, thoughts, beliefs or attitudes that are his or that concern him or her more than us.

In the presence of inner conflicts it is common to put into action the mechanism of psychological projection, which consists in attributing to others as it represents a threat to their psychic integrity.

It is then that you end up attaching your emotional charges to your loved ones. Recall, however, that this is only a possibility.

2. Why does the partner recommend going to the psychologist?

It’s time to listen carefully to your partner’s reasons for hiring a mental health specialist. We remind you that you may notice signs that we may miss.

Perhaps for months we have been particularly irascible, discontented and demoralized. Perhaps the pressure we have to endure during the day or the accumulated anxiety has attracted the partner’s attention.

On the other hand, such a request is common if the couple is going through a delicate moment and the lines of communication are closed, so there are very few important conversations. In these cases, in addition to individual therapy, couples therapy can also be of great help.

3. Has another loved one given the same advice?

It is one thing for the partner to point out that we are less optimistic than usual, another that other people close to us also think the same. This significantly reduces the likelihood of it being a psychological projection.

Recognizing your discomfort is not easy; accepting that you need help to get better can be a challenge to your pride. Sometimes we do not want to agree with the partner because of the possible repercussions on power games in the relationship.

It can also happen that deep down we believe we need to go to therapy, but at the same time we can be held back by the fear of lose some secondary reinforcementslike the attention of the other, which we receive only because we are aware of our suffering and vulnerability.

Finally, when you are down in the dumps it is common to be more indecisive and cautious before taking an important step. Added to this are the stigma towards psychology, the fear of facing oneself and negative experiences.

If more people have advised us to go to therapy, we should think about it.

No requests, no psychotherapy

Good part of the success of a path psychotherapeutic it lies in the genuine interest in obtaining a result. Three conditions are required for this to work: predispositionmotivation and collaboration on the part of the client / patient.

Note that motivation is no guarantee of success. Perhaps this is the simplest explanation that can be given to the patient who does not experience improvement. Furthermore, let’s not forget that the level of motivation can vary throughout the entire process: a patient / client who starts out very motivated can end up very unmotivated and vice versa.

A fundamental idea is that the person who comes to the consultation practically out of obligation will have to find, together with the professional, a request that supports the intervention. Otherwise, it is very unlikely that the intervention will be ineffective.

“If the patient is able to recognize the characteristics of his pain and understand the latent meaning of his request, he will automatically be able to feel that hurt part of himself as something that need remedy. Once the need is felt, he will be able to formulate a request for help to the psychologist, or one request”. -Farrero Martinez Pa-

Conclusions

As the Chilean writer and philosopher Humberto Maturana (1996) put it, “without suffering, there is no desire for change”. Although paradoxical, suffering is generally the best ally of any therapeutic path at the beginning and in the follow-up.

A suffering which is the most frequent reason why the partner recommends going to the psychologist. It is up to the individual to decide if it exists and if you need help to eliminate the elements that feed it.

Even so, it is advisable to at least listen to the partner given the privileged position it enjoys in our life.

