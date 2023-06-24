The passage of Starlink satellites also in the Alessandria area

ALESSANDRIA – The sky show is preparing to give us a magical and unprecedented event this evening, around 11.13 pm, directly from sweet Italy. It’s time to lift our gaze, let our eyes get lost in the vast universe and admire the alignment of 40 splendid Starlink satellitesfruit of the fiery vision of the visionary genius of Elon Musk.

An event that marks the beginning of a new era for high-speed global connectivity. Yesterday morning, at the first light of dawn, these bright traveling satellites embarked on a courageous journey into space, aiming for Earth orbit. There is no need to fear: they are not approaching alien spaceships, but messengers of progress, bearers of a fast connection. They will flutter across our sky, and their alignment in movement can also be appreciated from the provinces of Alessandria and Pavia. But for a few minutes: only seven or eight, at most ten.

Their route will bring them to our view from the south-southeast direction, crossing our territory with grace and charm. However, they will be clearly visible only in certain moments: that is, those in which their position in orbit will allow, at that precise moment, to reflect the sunlight. By observing carefully, we will witness how the satellites will gracefully converge towards their final course, dancing in the sky with harmonic movements.

Cities like Alexandria might even offer a glimpse of this cosmic marvel, but nothing will compete with the purity of a country area or a high-altitude place, where we can fully immerse ourselves in their magnificence. It is in those places, far from artificial lights and the hustle and bustle of the city, that we will be able to fully enjoy a unique show. Imagine yourself in a green meadow, lying on a soft carpet of grass, with the starry sky above you. A light breeze caresses your face as Starlink satellites follow one after another, like getting lost in a cosmic ballet. Their light trails, like celestial brushstrokes, will paint a unique scenario that will remain forever engraved in your memories.

Don’t be afraid to be surprised. This celestial spectacle represents the power of human ingenuity, the audacity that drives us to challenge the limits of the impossible. It reminds us that, even in the face of infinity, we are able to create connections that go beyond distances, that overcome any physical barrier and bring progress to every corner of the globe. Tonight at 11:13 pm, let us join as privileged spectators at an event that reminds us of our intrinsic connection to the universe. Whether it’s in the remote countryside or on a city balcony, let’s raise our eyes to the sky and let ourselves be captivated by the magic of these Starlink satellites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

