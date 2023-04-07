CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL – RETURN

Sir Sicoma Monini PERUGIA – Grupa Azoty KEDZIERZYN-KOZLE 1-3 (23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-27)

Sir Sicoma Monini PERUGIA: Giannelli 2, Herrera Jaime 13, Rychlicki 1, Leon 10, Piccinelli (L), Solè 7, Russo 1, Colaci (L), Flavio 6, Semeniuk 12, Plotnytskyi 10, Ropret 1, Mengozzi 4. NE Cardenas Morales. All. Anastasi.

Grupa Azoty KEDZIERZYN-KOZLE: Kaczmarek 5, Stepien 1, Janusz 1, Wiltenburg 4, Staszewski 9, Kluth 9, Bednorz 13, Sliwka 4, Smith 6, Pashitskii 6, Zalinski 4, Shoji (L), Banach (L), Huber 6. All. Sammelvuo.

ARBITRI: Wet, Kovar.

NOTES – set length: 29′, 26′, 22′, 28′; all: 105′.

gone ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Kozle – Sir Safety Monini Perugia 3-1

PERUGIA – Polish Superfinals. After it Jastrzębski Coal yesterday, this evening in Perugia he achieved the qualification for the Superfinals in Turin ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Kozle who will thus be able to once again defend the two Champions League wins consecutively in the last two seasons to the detriment of Trento.

A qualification that came after the first two sets won by the Polish team who put pressure on the game from Perugia with servings from Smith (also present at the block) and Bednorz and thus capitalized on the 3-1 win in the first leg. In the end the match ended with the second 3-1 for Zaksa.

There is disappointment, needless to deny it, at Juventus. The Champions League was a seasonal goal and the bitterness in the mouth is clear for the fifth consecutive elimination in the European field one step away from the final. However, Coach Anastasi and his boys will have to quickly recover morale and conviction in these few days until Easter Monday when there will be the crucial point with game 5 of the playoff quarter-finals, still at the PalaBarton, against Allianz Milano.

THE MATCH – Rychlicki and Flavio are back in the starting seven of Anastasi, Colaci-Piccinelli second line relay. Bednorz wall on startup (1-3). Sliwka maintains the margin (4-6). Outside Sliwka (6-6). Wall of Semeniuk, Perugia ahead by one (7-6). Smith for parity (9-9). Zaksa ahead again with Janusz’s block and Bednorz’s ace with the help of the tape (11-13). Juventus invasion (11-14). Perugia is back with Leon (17-18), two from Bednorz restore the gap (17-20). Plotnytskyi’s ace and Semeniuk’s block put the Block Devils back on track (22-22). The guests arrive at the set point with Bednorz (23-24). Smith’s block sends the Zaksa forward (23-25).

The hosts are not there and push at the beginning of the second set (5-2). Plotnytskyi, on the field for Semeniuk, scores from place four then blocks by Flavio (8-4). Smith’s Ace then Flavio in the net, Zaksa returns to contact (10-9). Three consecutive blocks launch the Poles (10-13). Inside Herrera. Ace of Leon (14-15). Smith Wall (14-17). Outside Herrera (15-19). Plotnytskyi wall (17-19). Invasion of the black and white wall then a smash by Pashitskii (18-23). Bednorz takes Zaksa to the set point (18-24). Another block closes the set and sends the Poles to the final (18-25).

Teams revolutionized in the third set with the coaches fishing with both hands from the bench. Block Devils ahead with Solè’s block (7-4). Herrera from the second line (9-5). Solè closes the brim in the center then Herrera’s ace (18-12). Zalinski shortens (18-15). Plotnytskyi wall (21-16). Herrera closes the diagonal (23-17). He closes Gerrera (25-19).

Zaksa ahead in the fourth set with Zalinski (3-5). Semeniuk’s block equalized (9-9). Plotnytskyi’s ace then Herrera’s wall (11-9). Smash by Plotnytskyi then ace by Semeniuk (16-12). Zaksa returns to a draw with Staszewski serving (16-16). Mengozzi sends his time forward (20-18). Wiltenburg Wall (21-21). Semeniuk closes a long exchange (22-21). Ace of Kluth (22-23). Plotnytskyi brings Perugia first to the set point (24-23). Staszewski sends the set to the advantages (24-24). The winning point comes from the Poles who finish 25-27.

THEY SAID

Simone Giannelli (Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia): “There is a lot of regret and a lot of disappointment because we weren’t able to fight as we wanted, they did better than us in the important moments. Zaksa deserved to go to the final, in the two matches he played better. Now we have to go ahead and think about the Super League”.