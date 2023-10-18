Home » The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of the Present
The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of the Present

The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of the Present

to embrace it and live it fully. We often forget that the present moment is the only thing that is truly sacred, living, true, and beautiful. Instead, we constantly project ourselves into the future, creating expectations, goals, and desires that only serve to increase our stress and tension.

According to therapist and meditation specialist Antonio Jorge Larruy, stress is not an instinctive response to threats, as many believe. Rather, it is a result of the neurotic state in which we live, constantly disconnected from the present and fixated on what lies ahead. This constant projection into the future robs us of the richness of our present experiences.

Larruy emphasizes the importance of recognizing the key factor in this process: pretension. Pretension refers to the extreme and sustained tension that arises from our expectations and desires for the future. The more we invest in these expectations, the greater the stress we experience. Living in a society that values and prioritizes the future only further perpetuates this state of tension.

Living in constant stress not only affects our mental well-being but also takes a toll on our physical health. Many ailments and diseases are rooted in stress, including anxiety, headaches, digestive issues, respiratory problems, and allergies. Our stress levels make us increasingly vulnerable and prevent us from truly connecting with the source of life.

Larruy believes that the solution lies in realizing that everything we seek in the future is already present in the present moment. We must let go of constant searching and waiting and instead focus on experiencing life as it unfolds. By living authentically and embracing the present, we can heal our lives and transform our actions from stressful to empowering.

Meditation plays a crucial role in this process, helping to deactivate stress and neurotic patterns. It brings us back to the present, allowing us to recognize the richness and beauty of each moment. By plugging into the “batteries of life” through meditation, we can recharge ourselves and truly live.

In conclusion, it is time to shift our perspective and prioritize the present moment. The only truly sacred and beautiful thing we have is today, and by living it fully and without pretension, we can find fulfillment and peace in our lives. Let us learn to embrace life, experience it, and give ourselves fully to each moment.

