A new episode of #FragSpahn focuses on the nationwide supply and pharmacists’ criticism of mail order medicines. The pharmacist dr. In it, Philipp Kircher from Peißenberg, Bavaria, confronts the Minister of Health with questions about drug safety and the quality of advice provided by the mail-order business. Spahn explains why pharmacies have advantages in competition with mail order companies and why there should be a choice. “The patient should decide for himself where he buys his medicines,” said the minister.