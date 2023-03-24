Home Health “The patient should decide for himself where he buys his medication”
Health

“The patient should decide for himself where he buys his medication”

by admin

A new episode of #FragSpahn focuses on the nationwide supply and pharmacists’ criticism of mail order medicines. The pharmacist dr. In it, Philipp Kircher from Peißenberg, Bavaria, confronts the Minister of Health with questions about drug safety and the quality of advice provided by the mail-order business. Spahn explains why pharmacies have advantages in competition with mail order companies and why there should be a choice. “The patient should decide for himself where he buys his medicines,” said the minister.

See also  First flight for Volocopter's 4-seat drone

You may also like

Typical problems, their causes & solution

North Korea tests new nuclear attack submarine drone

symptoms, treatment, how it is transmitted

EMA Validates Marketing Authorization Application for Henlius’ HANSIZHUANG...

Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today, Friday 24 March...

The CEO of TikTok under pressure in the...

“Ugly beast, be very careful”

Waste from the bathroom: Separating waste is also...

“The number of children in prison must tend...

Vitamin K: Food, Deficiency & Overdose

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy