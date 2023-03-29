John Panzano | 28/03/2023, ore 22:24

GAME INFORMATION

A few hours after the debut of the PC edition of The Last of Us Parte 1the first opinions on the game are also emerging, which would seem to highlight an annoying minor problem that has also afflicted another exclusive Sony landed on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

According to what was declared on the portal DSOGamingthe PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 would present the exact same problem of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, another port on which he worked Iron Galaxy. This is a related annoyance stutter that occurs when moving the camera, which has never been resolved in the adventures of Nathan Drake months after its release. The fear of gamers is that the same will be repeated also for TLOU, which among other things seems to suffer from other small problems such as the very long times of compiling shaders and one initial loading screen whose duration is far superior to that of other modern productions.

While waiting to learn more about the quality of the PC version of the game, we remind you that on our pages you can find all the details relating to the minimum and recommended requirements of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, available from today.