Home Health the PC version has the same problem as Uncharted
Health

the PC version has the same problem as Uncharted

by admin
the PC version has the same problem as Uncharted

GAME INFORMATION

A few hours after the debut of the PC edition of The Last of Us Parte 1the first opinions on the game are also emerging, which would seem to highlight an annoying minor problem that has also afflicted another exclusive Sony landed on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

According to what was declared on the portal DSOGamingthe PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 would present the exact same problem of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, another port on which he worked Iron Galaxy. This is a related annoyance stutter that occurs when moving the camera, which has never been resolved in the adventures of Nathan Drake months after its release. The fear of gamers is that the same will be repeated also for TLOU, which among other things seems to suffer from other small problems such as the very long times of compiling shaders and one initial loading screen whose duration is far superior to that of other modern productions.

While waiting to learn more about the quality of the PC version of the game, we remind you that on our pages you can find all the details relating to the minimum and recommended requirements of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, available from today.

More content for The Last of Us Parte 1

See also  What happens to those who eat bananas with high blood sugar? Incredible

You may also like

First-of-Its-Kind Clinical Study Shows Beneficial Effects of Astaxanthin...

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake in Molise, epicenter in Montagano...

i am a book Read me.

On the Procurement Code the government ignores the...

Can you die of epilepsy? – breaking latest...

Easter eggs are so healthy News.at

Financial reserves of the health insurance companies increase...

Woman found dying with a bullet in Ariano...

Addio a Maria Isabella Lisaru

Boccia and Braga group leaders (between fibrillations), now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy