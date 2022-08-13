The worldwide success of PlayStation 4 software Marvel Spiderman ” remake will finally be released on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Steam and Epic Games Post on! In addition to the main game, this work also includes additional story trilogy until “ Skyscrapers Never Sleep 》 with full support for features that enhance game immersion! Let’s take a look at the features of the PC version!

Features exclusive to the PC version!

Graphics optimization!

YouTube

Considering the various hardware environments of PC users, this work has a wide range of setting items, except that you canIn addition to choosing a variety of graphics options depending on the device, NVIDIA DLSSRelease frame rate cap, to improve performance. , and implement image-enhancing technologies such as NVIDIA DLAA.

It seems to require a lot of PC specs, but I want to play Spider-Man action with the highest possible image quality!

Ray traced reflections and realistic shadows!

YouTube

By selecting the various rays that are primarily responsible for specular reflectionstrace reflectionmode, you can enjoy morerealistic shadows！

This work, based solely on the joy of flying in an open world with Spider-Man, has become a big talking point for the realization of the photo mode. With a beautiful cityscape as a backdrop…well going!

Ultrawide monitor compatible!

YouTube

Not only can you choose the output resolution, but you can also setscreen ratio typically seen in movies. The screen ratios that can be set are as follows.

16:9

16:10

21:9

32:9

48:9

Also supports DualSense and Steam input!

PlayStation Japan

In the PC version, you can not only use a mouse and keyboard, but also a PS5 controller via a USB connection” DualSense for overwhelming immersion with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers! You can also useSteam inputand more tools to set custom/remapping options for each player!