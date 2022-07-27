Florence, July 27, 2022 – Together with the reorganization of the emergency medical Service the service of pediatric medical guard. The territorial pediatric reference, in the hours in which the presence or availability of the family one is not foreseen, is an important step because it allows to mitigate the pressure on the first aid for non-emergency cases. A project that the regional councilor Pd Andrea Vannucci he already had in mind when he was councilor at Palazzo Vecchio. He has now re-proposed it within the health commission, obtaining the approval of the regional presidency.

“We are already substantially in agreement for the realization of the pediatric medical service within the reorganization of the continuity of care – explains Vannucci – It will be structured with a close link with the regional pediatric network, in order to offer assistance when not you can access the surgery of your own pediatrician of free choice “.

In order to give legs to the project, the councilor formulated the question to the president of the Tuscan council, Eugenio Giantsthrough a special interrogation, also signed by the president of the health commission, Enrico Sostegni and by the deputy leader of the Pd group, Massimiliano Pescini. “The medical on-call service – explains Vannucci – is a fundamental safeguard of our patient care system on certain days and times”.

A few days ago, in the health committee, there was the hearing of the councilor Bezzini with regard to the emergency-urgency reorganization plans and the medical guard, in which the first hypotheses for the reorganization of the services were presented. “On that occasion I anticipated the proposal, finding full availability on the part of the councilor and general manager Federico Gelli”, concludes Vannucci.

The on-call medical service will be revolutionized. In Tuscany they will at least be cut 60-70 workstations (only at night). Which are now almost always uncovered, due to the lack of doctors.

The principle is to make the service work at its best and fully staffed from 8pm to midnight every day e from 8 to midnight on holidays and the day before holidays. In addition to the 118 for emergencies, the telephone exchange will remain available to citizens from midnight to 8 and will be created with the activation (within the year) of the single European number 116 117 for non-urgent care and a limited number of stations (but adequate to calls) in the areas that will be selected on the basis of two criteria: the distance from the nearest emergency room and the massive tourist presence (evaluated with the flows).

The doctors who will be released from the night service (24-8) will fill the vacancies of the family doctors and the on-call medical service. And then to form the Uca, the assistance continuity units with doctor and nurses for home care, born on the example of the Usca in service during Covid.