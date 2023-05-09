The pelargoniums bloom profusely

Geraniums are among the most popular plants and enchant balconies with their lush flowers all summer long. Therefore, they need a lot of fertilizer to develop magnificent leaves and flowers. Commercially available fertilizers are not always the best choice as they tend to contain chemicals. Fortunately, there are numerous home remedies that contain the beneficial nutrients and are better suited for fertilizing. Here you can find out how you can use home remedies to fertilize geraniums to enjoy their spectacular blooms.

Fertilize geraniums with home remedies: How often and which ones are best?

The popularity of geraniums can be explained by their easy care, long growth and beautiful and lush flowers. With proper care, the flowering period lasts a very long time, but timely fertilizing is required for this, which will encourage the flower to form a large number of buds.

Fertilize geraniums with milk

Milk contains mainly calcium, but also many other nutrients that are useful for plants. To fertilize your geraniums with milk, mix a liter of milk with 3-4 liters of water and water the plants with this solution once a month. Not only does the milk act as a fertilizer, but it can protect the geraniums from fungal infections as it calcifies the tissue. To harness milk’s power against plant diseases, spray the plant with the solution twice a week.

Promote flowering with iodine and hydrogen peroxide

The experienced gardeners rely on a solution with iodine, which promotes the lush flowering of geraniums.

This solution also helps prevent the appearance of certain diseases, such as powdery mildew, and has a beneficial effect on flowering. It also promotes better nitrogen uptake. As a result, the green mass begins to actively grow.

To encourage your geraniums to bloom, you can enrich the soil with an iodine solution.

How to prepare the solution:

Add a drop of iodine to a liter of water at room temperature. If the plant is weak and sick, you can add three drops. Be aware that a higher concentration can damage the root system.

Add ten drops of 3% hydrogen peroxide to the solution and use to water the geraniums.

Before watering, remove any damaged leaves.

It is also advisable to loosen the soil to improve the oxygen supply to the geranium roots.

After watering the bottom, pour the solution as close as possible to the walls of the flowerpot.

Regular use of this solution can damage the root system. It is best not to use them more than once a month. If the solution gets on the leaves, you should immediately wash them off with water so that they do not dry out.

Fertilize geraniums with baker’s yeast

Fertilizing with baker’s yeast speeds up the development of buds and contributes to a longer flowering period. The reason for this is that when the yeast enters the soil, it begins to stimulate the production of potassium and nitrogen.

Add 10 g of dry yeast to 10 l of water and add a small amount of sugar to enhance the beneficial properties of yeast.

Fertilize geraniums and other indoor plants, such as orchids, with this solution once a month at the beginning of active flowering in spring, and in summer give preference to fertilizers with a minimal amount of nitrogen.

Fertilize geraniums with home remedies: banana peels

Banana peels are packed with important nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus, making them the perfect fertilizer for geraniums. Unfortunately, they also sometimes contain pesticides used in cultivation and transportation, which can leach into the soil when used as fertilizer. To avoid this, we recommend that you buy organic bananas.

Geraniums benefit from fertilizing with banana peels as they are known to be prone to potassium deficiency. But make sure that they have a low nitrogen content and are therefore only suitable as additional fertilizer.

How to properly fertilize banana peel geraniums to bloom longer and more luxuriantly:

Let 7-8 banana peels dry in the sun for 3 to 4 days.

After that, grind them in a blender to a fine powder.

Mix 6-8 tablespoons of banana peel powder with 1 teaspoon of Epsom salt and 4 liters of water and stir well.

Water the plants with the solution once every 3 weeks.

You can also dilute the solution with water in a ratio of 1:2 and spray the plants with it once every 10 days.

Can you water geraniums with aquarium water?

Aquarium water can promote plant growth. However, although it contains the same nutrients as commercial fertilizer, aquarium water may be too nutrient rich or not nutrient rich enough depending on your refreshment plan. The longer you let the algae run, the more nutrient-rich the water becomes. So it can replace fertilizer, but only if you have a decent sized, dirty aquarium and a small number of plants that you want to water with it.