the people who follow her are few, why?

Follow one healthy and balanced diet it is essential for the well being general and the salute long-term.

The Mediterranean diet it is a food option highly recommended due to its health benefits, but surprisingly this diet is losing support. Why and what is happening to our lifestyle and eating habits? Let’s find out the results of the study together.

Mediterranean diet: is it losing popularity?

The Mediterranean Diet is a diet that it is based on an abundance of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, white meat, nuts and seeds. The famous food pyramids that many of us studied when we went to school. At the base of the pyramid are fruits and vegetables and only at the top are sweets and meat.

Therefore, according to the food pyramid, we should consume a lot of fruit and vegetables and then decrease the portions of different foods as we go up the pyramid. The Mediterranean Diet is rich in an incredible variety of foods which have many benefits. Since there is a wide variety of foods, following this diet can fill up on vitamins, healthy fatty acids (such as omega-3), minerals and antioxidants.

To follow the Mediterranean diet, you can start increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables, preferring seasonal products (Here are our shopping tips for May). You can also replace refined grains with whole grains, such as brown breads, pastas and rice. You can also include fish at least twice a week, opting for omega-3 rich varieties like salmon, mackerel and sardines.

So, as we have already mentioned, the consumption of red meat should be limited and other protein sources such as chicken, legumes and turkey should be preferred. Extra virgin olive oil is a must of the Mediterranean Diet, you can use a teaspoon with each meal.

Why don’t many people follow the Mediterranean Diet?

Therefore, it is natural to wonder why so many people do not follow this diet, even if it is healthy and complete?

The answer is very simple, but first I’ll give you some data. According to a recent study by the CREATE Food and Nutrition, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Nutrition,only 13% of people would follow the Mediterranean Diet. The percentage was calculated on the basis of a large sample of more than 2,000 people.



The decline in popularity of the Mediterranean diet would be to be found in the bad habit of consuming more and more industrial foods. Therefore, in recent years, it is evident how people have changed their diet giving less importance to healthy foods and preferring those instead high in fat and sugar, substances that certainly are not good for our body at all.

Following the Mediterranean diet not only benefits your health, but it can also enrich your dining experience. Experiment with new recipes based on fresh and local ingredients, and enjoy the authentic flavors of Mediterranean cuisine, like a nice plate of pasta full of delicious ingredients.

Therefore, in addition to following a rich and varied diet, of which the Mediterranean is a clear example, to stay healthy one must also do regular physical activity. Even a simple walk in the fresh air can help you get in shape, just keep in mind some small tips. Not to mention the mental well-being that comes from getting some healthy exercise.

Remember that good nutrition is a conscious choice you can make numerous benefits for your body and mind. Invest in your health by adopting a lifestyle based on the Mediterranean diet and enjoy the positive results that come with it.

