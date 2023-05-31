The percentage of young smokers almost doubled – why you should quit immediately

The proportion of young smokers in Germany has risen sharply. The latest statistics show that it has almost doubled in recent years. Eleven percent of 16 to 29-year-olds described themselves as regular smokers, in 2020 it was only six percent, the Funke media group reported on a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the commercial health insurance company (KKH). “The fact that young people in particular are smoking more and more regularly is worrying,” says Michael Falkenstein, KKH expert on addiction issues.

Worrying because it’s considered the number one preventable killer. “Smoking is the greatest avoidable health risk in Germany,” writes the Federal Ministry of Health. More than 127,000 people die every year in Germany as a result of tobacco consumption. According to the German Cancer Society, 13.4 percent of all deaths were caused by smoking. Cigarette smoke not only damages the lungs, but also blood vessels, airways, bones, teeth and gums in the long run. Erection and fertility can also be disturbed.

However, there is good news: although smoking is so damaging to the body, it can recover from the hardships surprisingly quickly. As long as no permanent organic damage has occurred, quitting smoking will help you regain your health – almost immediately.

Regeneration begins after the last puff on the cigarette

The regeneration of the body begins in the moment after the last puff on the cigarette – incidentally without differences between the sexes. Women and men recover equally quickly and well.

However, the quitting age plays a role: Anyone who manages to quit smoking before the age of 45 can eliminate 90 percent of the resulting risk of cardiovascular problems. Australian scientists determined this in a study. Quitting is therefore enormously worthwhile, especially for younger people.

And at this rate the body changes and regenerates:

Immediate effect on blood circulation

Washed your hair and brushed your teeth, the stale cigarette smell and bad breath that smokers themselves often don’t even notice are gone. If you make an appointment for a professional teeth cleaning for the first day of non-smoking, you will immediately get rid of the yellow-brown plaque that over time makes smoker’s teeth unnaturally dark.

While this is more of a visual-aesthetic than a health regeneration, it helps to resist the craving for a cigarette. Because the nicotine withdrawal can be very nerve-wracking in the first few weeks. Some doctors recommend that smokers who cannot resist the craving for the addictive substance should often switch to e-cigarettes, heaters or vaporizers such as IQOS, at least as a first step.

Compared to smoking normal cigarettes, they are significantly less harmful because they only heat a liquid instead of burning a substance, as Martin Storck, Professor of Vascular Surgery and Director of the Clinic for Vascular and Thoracic Surgery at the Municipal Clinic in Karlsruhe, explains. “As a result, the quantities of pollutants released, such as formaldehyde or carbon monoxide, are reduced by an average of 95 percent.”

Of course, the healthiest thing is complete abstinence from smoking. Within minutes after the last cigarette, the body’s first repair mechanisms kick in: after just 20 minutes, the heart rate and blood pressure drop to their normal levels.

At the same time, blood circulation improves. This means, among other things, that the faster skin aging caused by smoking is stopped. Cold hands and feet with poor circulation also become warmer.

After a day, oxygen floods the body

The toxic waste products of the tobacco cigarette have disappeared from the mucous membranes and with it the unpleasant smell and taste that the fag leaves behind.

Where previously carbon monoxide from cigarette smoke displaced oxygen from the red blood cells, the situation is reversed: the carbon monoxide level in the blood falls, the oxygen level rises. All organs are better supplied with oxygen again and physical performance increases.

Everything tastes better after a week

48 hours after stopping smoking, the sense of taste and smell, which is usually reduced in smokers, begins to recover. Scents and tastes are perceived more intensively.

After three days without a tobacco cigarette, it is easier to breathe deeply.

After one (to three) months, self-cleaning is in full swing

The cycle stabilizes.

Lung function improves.

Physical exertion in everyday life and during sports is easier.

The often gray and sallow facial skin caused by smoking benefits from better blood circulation. And because it’s superficially renewed after 28 days, it looks rosier and fresher after a month. However, wrinkles as a sign of rapid skin aging in smokers can no longer be reversed.

After a year, smoker’s cough is a thing of the past

The lung capacity increases and the airways become free. They gradually free themselves from deposits and mucus.

Typical smoking complaints such as coughing fits, blocked sinuses or shortness of breath decrease.

The risk of infection is reduced.

After five years, cancer and heart risk decrease significantly

Now ex-smokers are no worse off than regular smokers for many diseases:

100 percent reduced risk of stroke,

100 percent lower risk of cervical cancer,

50 percent lower risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus and urinary bladder,

50 percent lower risk of heart attack.

After ten years, the lungs are fine again

The risk of dying from lung cancer is reduced by about half.

The risk of larynx and pancreatic cancer decreases.

After 15 years as fit as a non-smoker

The risk of coronary heart disease is finally no higher than that of a lifelong non-smoker