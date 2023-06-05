The perfect and healthy breakfast exists: here are the 4 golden rules to start the day right

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and should never be skipped. However, it is possible to make it appetizing, without damaging your body.

The time available for breakfast, especially for those who love to lie in bed and try to take advantage of it as much as possible, is not always much, but haste should never push anyone to skip it. This is in fact, as every nutritionist confirms, the most important meal of the day, the one that must give the energy necessary to face the commitments that we have set ourselves.

Anyone who decides not to do it, perhaps because they realize they are late or knowingly, is making a serious mistake. In fact, there is the risk of arriving ultra-hungry for lunch and overeating by eating the first thing on the plate, which is certainly not good for the body. Overeating can then lead to loss of concentration during the afternoon.

Breakfast: choosing well is important

The more traditionalists associate breakfast with coffee/cappuccino and brioche, especially if you have the opportunity to do it at the bar and have a chat with a friend or family member. However, when this is not possible, we get into the habit of indulging ourselves just a coffee. A very common choice, but mostly wrong. Within an hour or, at most, two, a more than normal sense of hunger could take over.

However, experts believe these preferences are a mistake, especially if they can become a habit. According to some Harvard University scholars, the ideal would be to match foods high in protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats, but avoiding simple sugars, salt and low quality fats. In short, almost the exact opposite of what many of us do.

Monique Tello, nutrition expert and dietician who collaborates with the American university, sugary smoothies, juices, dairy products, white bread, sausage and cereals should be eliminated. The reason is not difficult to identify, since all these foods have one thing in common: sugar.

Luckily please the taste, but at the same time do not harm your health when having breakfast it’s not that impossible.

Il glucose it is essential for the organism, but it should be taken from natural sourcessuch as fruits. Ana Jiménez, pharmacist and natural and holistic nutritionist, co-founder of EPCO Wellness, recommends for example to focus on pear and papaya, to be accompanied by a hot vegetable drink and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

But there are others advice which would be useful to follow if you want to have a healthy and appetizing breakfast:

Focus on healthy proteins which can be found in eggs (not fried) and dairy products such as low-fat natural yogurt, as well as lean meats and deli meats with the highest possible percentage of meat, cooked chicken or turkey breast.

which can be found in eggs (not fried) and dairy products such as low-fat natural yogurt, as well as lean meats and deli meats with the highest possible percentage of meat, cooked chicken or turkey breast. Whole, unpeeled and unprocessed . This is the rule to apply to everything, i.e. fruit, cereals, muesli, the more natural and original they are, the healthier they are.

. This is the rule to apply to everything, i.e. fruit, cereals, muesli, the more natural and original they are, the healthier they are. Healthy fats. A fat-free diet is not ideal, these are an essential component, present for example in nuts, extra virgin olive oil, smoked salmon or avocado.

In short, the appetite can be satisfied without necessarily making great sacrifices and renunciations.